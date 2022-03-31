Left Menu

Soccer-Lincoln turn off air raid siren due to war in Ukraine

Third tier English soccer side Lincoln City are silencing an air raid siren, and turning off pre-match music linked to a World War Two bombing raid on Germany, for the rest of the season due to the war in Ukraine. Lincoln have three homes games remaining this season.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-03-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 22:11 IST
Soccer-Lincoln turn off air raid siren due to war in Ukraine
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Third tier English soccer side Lincoln City are silencing an air raid siren, and turning off pre-match music linked to a World War Two bombing raid on Germany, for the rest of the season due to the war in Ukraine. The League One club plays the "Dambusters March", theme to a 1950s movie about a wartime raid on dams in the industrial Ruhr valley, before home games with the siren sounded ahead of corner kicks.

The "Dambusters" 617 squadron was based at the Scampton air base near Lincoln. Lincoln chief executive Liam Scully said the club wanted to strike a balance between their heritage and "being socially aware and generally good citizens".

"The Supporters Board and I discussed the topic at great length and we collectively concluded it would be appropriate to temporarily suspend the use of the sirens and for the club to stop playing the Dambusters March for the rest of this season," Scully said in a statement. Lincoln have three homes games remaining this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022