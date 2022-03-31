Sports News Roundup: Former NBA star Parker invests in French wine, champagne; Motor racing-F1 to light up Las Vegas night in 2023 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Russia World Cup chief 'serious' about Euro hosting bid

Russian soccer authorities are serious about a bid to host the European Championship in 2028 or 2032 despite their teams currently being suspended from competition, a senior official said on Thursday. Alexey Sorokin, who was CEO of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and a former member of FIFA's ruling council, said that his country had everything in place to host a tournament.

Former NBA star Parker invests in French wine, champagne

Former San Antonio Spurs basketball star Tony Parker is partnering with French entrepreneur Michel Reybier, owner of rose wine Château La Mascaronne in Provence, Southern France and of champagne brands Michel Reybier and Jeeper. Franco-American Parker, who was raised in France, was drafted in 2001 by the Spurs, playing for them until 2018 and winning the NBA championship four times.

Tension simmers as Norwegian criticises Qatari human rights record at FIFA congress

Simmering tensions boiled to the surface at the FIFA congress on Thursday when Norway's soccer chief Lise Klaveness hit out at the 2022 World Cup's Qatari hosts over the country's human rights record. The Norwegian Football Federation president, who became the body's first female leader in its 120-year history when elected this month, said the World Cup had been awarded by FIFA "in unacceptable ways with unacceptable consequences".

Tennis-Swiatek marches into Miami semis, Ruud upsets Zverev

Poland's Iga Swiatek continued her terrific run with a 6-3 6-3 win over Petra Kvitova on Wednesday to reach the Miami Open semi-finals, while Norway's Casper Ruud upset men's second seed Alexander Zverev in their quarter-final clash. Swiatek, who came to Miami full of confidence after claiming back-to-back titles at Doha and Indian Wells, pressured twice Wimbledon champion Kvitova's serve throughout the 77-minute match and never faced a break point.

VW to give its green light for Audi, Porsche to enter F1 - sources

Audi and Porsche owner Volkswagen is likely to give the green light for the two brands to make their entry into motor racing's Formula One at a meeting next week, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. "We will hopefully be able to communicate our intention to enter into Formula One then," one of the sources said, with the second adding there was a "good chance" of a positive decision.

NBA roundup: Suns match franchise wins record

Chris Paul hit the game's final two baskets 1:24 apart, including a clutch runner in the lane with 13.1 seconds remaining, as the Phoenix Suns survived a foul-filled finish to equal their single-season franchise record for wins with a 107-103 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in San Francisco. Devin Booker finished with 22 points, going 10-for-12 at the line, and Mikal Bridges tied for team-high honors with 22, helping the Suns match the franchise victory record of 62, set in 1992-93 and tied in 2004-05.

Motor racing-F1 to light up Las Vegas night in 2023

Formula One will light up the Las Vegas night sky on a Saturday in November 2023 as the streets of 'Sin City' are taken over by the fastest cars and most famous drivers in the world, officials said on Wednesday. The Las Vegas Grand Prix's 6.12km track will see drivers roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace for an event expected to attract 170,000 fans.

Soccer-Premier League clubs to reintroduce five substitutes rule from next season

Premier League clubs voted in favour of reintroducing the use of five substitutes per game from the start of the 2022-23 season at a shareholder meeting, the organisation said on Thursday. The substitutions can be made on three occasions during a game, not including halftime, and clubs can name nine substitutes in total on their team sheet, the league said in a statement.

Motor racing-Hamilton says he has struggled mentally and emotionally

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has spoken about his mental and emotional struggles, saying in a social media post on Thursday that it was "hard some days to stay positive". The 37-year-old Briton assured fans on Instagram that they were not alone.

Exclusive-American football-Former NFL great Owens coming out of retirement - source

Terrell Owens, one of the greatest receivers in NFL history, has agreed to come out of retirement and will return to professional football with startup league Fan Controlled Football, a source told Reuters on Thursday. The 48-year-old Owens, whose NFL career ended in 2010, is in great shape and wants to show he can still play at a high level, according to the source who said an official announcement is expected next week.

