Badoni a great find for India, an asset for white-ball cricket: KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul said Ayush Badoni is a strong 360-degree player and an asset for white-ball cricket in India, after the youngster displayed his skills with the bat in a six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL on Thursday.

Badoni (19 not out in 9 balls), who scored a half-century in the previous game, joined forces with Evin Lewis (55 not out) towards the end to help the Super Giants chase down a mammoth 211-run target.

''Badoni, I'd seen a few videos, when you only get to see the good shots, but the way he's been batting is phenomenal.

''Strong, 360-degree player, a great find for India and an asset for white-ball cricket,'' Rahul said at the post-match presentation here.

The skipper also lavished praise on another youngster -- leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi -- who did a brilliant job with the ball and was the most economical bowler for his side, registering figures of 2/24.

''Bishnoi has a big heart, he's a fighter for a little guy, shows the character he has to bounce back (from the last game) with a wet ball. Really happy for him, he wants to grow, wants to learn, and good to see that,'' Rahul added. CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja rued the missed catches by his team, including the drop catch by Moeen Ali off Quinton de Kock on 30. De Kock went on to make 61.

''We had a very good start, Robbie (Uthappa) and Shivam Dube were playing brilliantly. We had a good start, but in fielding, we have to take catches then you'll win matches. We should have taken those chances.

''There was a lot of dew, the ball wasn't sticking to the hand. Next time, we have to practise with the wet ball. We batted brilliantly in the top six and in the middle overs. The wicket was very good to bat on. As a bowling unit, we need to execute our plans.'' PTI APA AH AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)