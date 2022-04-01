Left Menu

Cycling-Pidcock extends Ineos Grenadiers' contract through 2027

Olympic mountain bike champion Tom Pidcock has signed a new five-year deal with Ineos Grenadiers, the team said on Thursday, keeping him at the British outfit through to the 2027 season. The 22-year-old Briton won the cross-country mountain bike gold at last year's Tokyo Olympics and the world cyclo-cross championship in January. "Ineos Grenadiers is the right team for me ...

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 02:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 02:03 IST
Cycling-Pidcock extends Ineos Grenadiers' contract through 2027
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Olympic mountain bike champion Tom Pidcock has signed a new five-year deal with Ineos Grenadiers, the team said on Thursday, keeping him at the British outfit through to the 2027 season. The 22-year-old Briton won the cross-country mountain bike gold at last year's Tokyo Olympics and the world cyclo-cross championship in January.

"Ineos Grenadiers is the right team for me ... It's the team I grew up dreaming of joining, Pidcock said in a statement. "It's been clear since day one that there's no better team in which to spend the next five years of my career. Pidcock signed with Ineos in 2020 and recorded a string of impressive results in one-day classics last year, including winning the Flanders Brabantse Pijl race.

He finished third in Wednesday's Belgium semi-classic Dwars door Vlaanderen and will start among the favourites at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday. "Ineos Grenadiers have backed me all the way across every discipline I've raced in," Pidcock added.

"For my future goals - chasing Monuments, world titles, and one day a Grand Tour – this is definitely the best place to be."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts return home from ISS; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. astronaut, two Russian cosmonauts return home fro...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Groups urge Biden to reject potential WTO 'concept' on COVID-19 vaccine barriers; U.S. FDA panel votes against Amylyx's ALS drug over trial data concerns and more

Health News Roundup: Groups urge Biden to reject potential WTO 'concept' on ...

 Global
4
Ukrainian software engineers see lives upended by war

Ukrainian software engineers see lives upended by war

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022