Cycling-Pidcock extends Ineos Grenadiers' contract through 2027

Olympic mountain bike champion Tom Pidcock has signed a new five-year deal with Ineos Grenadiers, the team said on Thursday, keeping him at the British outfit through to the 2027 season. The 22-year-old Briton won the cross-country mountain bike gold at last year's Tokyo Olympics and the world cyclo-cross championship in January.

"Ineos Grenadiers is the right team for me ... It's the team I grew up dreaming of joining, Pidcock said in a statement. "It's been clear since day one that there's no better team in which to spend the next five years of my career. Pidcock signed with Ineos in 2020 and recorded a string of impressive results in one-day classics last year, including winning the Flanders Brabantse Pijl race.

He finished third in Wednesday's Belgium semi-classic Dwars door Vlaanderen and will start among the favourites at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday. "Ineos Grenadiers have backed me all the way across every discipline I've raced in," Pidcock added.

"For my future goals - chasing Monuments, world titles, and one day a Grand Tour – this is definitely the best place to be."

