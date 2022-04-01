Soccer-Rangers pull out of Celtic friendly in Australia

Rangers have withdrawn from the Sydney Super Cup competition in Australia where they were due to face rivals Celtic in Sydney in November for the first Old Firm derby outside Scotland. Rangers were also scheduled to take on Western Sydney Wanderers, with Celtic playing Sydney FC in the four-team tournament which was opposed by many Gers supporters.

The match had been billed as a special homecoming for Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, which upset Rangers fans. A section of Rangers supporters disrupted the March 20 Premiership game with Dundee at Dens Park by throwing objects on the pitch, including tennis balls and toilet rolls, in protest.

The Ibrox club said in a statement on Thursday that "tournament organisers were unwilling to fulfil their commitments" and Rangers had terminated the agreement. Some Celtic fans had also displayed banners opposing the controversial overseas derby, which was due to take place during the domestic break for the World Cup in Qatar.

Former Australia boss Postecoglou guided the 'Socceroos' to their maiden Asian Cup triumph in 2015 and was at the helm as they qualified for the 2014 and 2018 World Cup. Celtic appointed Postecoglou in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)