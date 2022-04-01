Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Russia World Cup chief 'serious' about Euro hosting bid; Cricket-Yorkshire gets the green light to host internationals after reforms approved and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Russia World Cup chief 'serious' about Euro hosting bid

Russian soccer authorities are serious about a bid to host the European Championship in 2028 or 2032 despite their teams currently being suspended from competition, a senior official said on Thursday. Alexey Sorokin, who was CEO of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and a former member of FIFA's ruling council, said that his country had everything in place to host a tournament.

Cricket-Yorkshire gets the green light to host internationals after reforms approved

Yorkshire County Cricket Club can continue to host international cricket at Headingley after its members voted in favor of governance reforms on Thursday, meeting the conditions set out by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Yorkshire was barred from staging internationals in the wake of a racism scandal involving allegations by former spinner Azeem Rafiq. The ECB lifted the ban in February on the condition the club approved structural changes to the board.

VW to give the green light for Audi, Porsche to enter F1 - sources

Audi and Porsche owner Volkswagen is likely to give the green light for the two brands to make their entry into motor racing's Formula One at a meeting next week, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. "We will hopefully be able to communicate our intention to enter into Formula One then," one of the sources said, with the second adding there was a "good chance" of a positive decision.

Tennis-Hurkacz stops Medvedev from regaining the world No. 1 spot in Miami

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz kept his title defense going at the Miami Open by beating Daniil Medvedev 7-6(7) 6-3 in their quarter-final on Thursday as the Russian fell one win short of reclaiming the world number one ranking. Hurkacz won the first three games and then fended off two break points in the seventh as Medvedev, who appeared unwell at times in the heat, struggled on his first serve and suffered four double faults in the first set.

Tennis-Swiatek sets up Miami Open final against Osaka

Second seed Iga Swiatek will face Naomi Osaka for the Miami Open title after the Pole defeated American Jessica Pegula in Thursday's semi-finals. After Japan's Osaka battled past Belinda Bencic 4-6 6-3 6-4 earlier in the day, Swiatek, who will become world number one on Monday, claimed her 16th straight win with a 6-2 7-5 victory over Pegula to reach a third straight WTA 1000 final.

Soccer-Premier League clubs to reintroduce five substitutes rule from next season

Premier League clubs have voted in favor of reintroducing the use of five substitutes per game from the start of the 2022-23 season, the organization said on Thursday. The substitutions can be made on three occasions during a game, not including halftime, and clubs can name nine substitutes in total on their team sheet, the league said in a statement.

Tennis-Kyrgios fined $35,000 for Miami Open violations

Nick Kyrgios has been fined $35,000 for his behavior during a fourth-round loss to Jannik Sinner at the Miami Open in which he criticized the umpire and smashed his racket, the sport's governing ATP said on Thursday. After repeatedly berating umpire Carlos Bernardes for failing to control the crowd at the Masters 1000 tournament on Tuesday, Kyrgios received a point penalty in the first set tiebreak for telling a friend in the stands he could do a better job officiating.

Soccer-West Ham's Lanzini unhurt in crash near training ground - BBC

West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini was uninjured after the car he was traveling in on the way to the club's training ground crashed and hit a tree, the BBC reported. The report said that Lanzini, who had been on international duty with Argentina, did not require hospital treatment following the accident, which took place in East London on Thursday.

Exclusive-American football-Former NFL great Owens coming out of retirement - source

Terrell Owens, one of the greatest receivers in NFL history, has agreed to come out of retirement and will return to professional football with startup league Fan Controlled Football, a source told Reuters on Thursday. The 48-year-old Owens, whose NFL career ended in 2010, is in great shape and wants to show he can still play at a high level, according to the source who said an official announcement is expected next week.

Soccer-Nightmare over for U.S. with World Cup ticket in hand

A heavy burden was lifted from the shoulders of the United States men's team as they booked their ticket to the Qatar World Cup this week, exorcising the demons of their failed attempt four years ago. The Stars and Stripes clawed their way onto the game's biggest stage despite losing 2-0 away to Costa Rica on Wednesday, securing one of CONCACAF's three guaranteed spots for the tournament, which begins in November.

