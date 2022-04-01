The following are the top/expected stories at 1710 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in Mumbai.

*Report of Orleans Masters Super 100 event in France.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-RCB-PREVIEW Returning Surya boosts MI's prospects against confident Rajasthan Royals Navi Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) Mumbai Indians will have the returning Suryakumar Yadav's flamboyance in the middle-order as they look to bounce back against a confident Rajasthan Royals unit in the IPL here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-GT-PREVIEW IPL: DC test awaits Gujarat Titans Pune, Apr 1 (PTI) They came out on top in the battle of newcomers but it will be a different ball game altogether for Gujarat Titans when they lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the IPL here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-FLEMING It was like Niagara Falls in terms of wetness: Fleming on dew after loss Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has compared the dew during his team's IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants to the Niagara Falls, justifying their move to make Shivam Dube bowl the match-turning 19th over at the expense of spinners.

SPO-CRI-IPL-LSG-BADONI We didn't want to take risks when Bravo was bowling, then went all out: Badoni Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) One of ongoing IPL's men of the moment, Lucknow Super Giants batter Ayush Badoni has revealed that the plan was to avoid taking risks against Dwayne Bravo during his team's chase of 211 against Chennai Super Kings here.

SPO-HOCK-SUSHILA-WC-JUNIOR Veteran Sushila Chanu backs India to win gold in Jr Women's Hockey WC New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) She captained India to a bronze medal finish in the 2013 Women's Junior Hockey World Cup and veteran Sushila Chanu feels the Salima Tete-led side has the potential to go two steps further and claim a maiden gold in the edition that begins on Friday.

SPO-HOCK-PROLEAGUE-IND-PREVIEW India eye wins against England to climb to top spot in FIH Pro League standings Bhubaneswar, Apr 1 (PTI) Fairly well-placed after eight games, the Indian men's hockey team would look to annexe the top position in the standings when it takes on England in a double-leg FIH Pro League tie, starting here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RR-SANGAKKARA Bowlers availability a big confidence booster for Royals: Sangakkara Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals' director of cricket and head coach Kumar Sangakkara said on Friday that the availability of a full-strength bowling lineup is a real confidence booster for the team at a time when many sides are struggling with their overseas recruits. SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-ZAHEER MI are slow starters, but it's still early days: Zaheer Navi Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Zaheer Khan on Friday admitted that the five-time champions are slow starters but said it is important to keep the mood of the side upbeat in a long tournament like the IPL.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-PREVIEW Indian Arrows aim for improvement against Real Kashmir Kolkata, Apr 1 (PTI) Held to a 2-2 draw by Sudeva Delhi in their previous outing, Real Kashmir FC will look to bounce back when they play AIFF's developmental side Indian Arrows in the I-League here on Saturday. SPO-CRI-WOM-WC-ECCLESTONE We can definitely beat Aussies on our day: Ecclestone ahead of World Cup final Christchurch, Apr 1 (PTI) Tournament's leading wicket-taker Sophie Ecclestone has said that England are capable of beating the mighty Australia on their day, warning that her side entered the ongoing World Cup final without playing its best cricket. SPO-CRI-WOM-WC-GARDNER She's certainly a bowler we see as a threat: Gardner on Ecclestone Christchurch, Apr 1 (PTI) Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner is aware of the ''threat'' posed by leading left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone during the Women's World Cup final against England here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-WOM-WC-FINAL-OFFICIALS India's GS Lakshmi is match referee for Women's World Cup final Christchurch, Apr 1 (PTI) India's GS Lakshmi, the first woman ever in the ICC international panel of match referees, will be the match referee for the Women's World Cup final between England and Australia here on Sunday.

