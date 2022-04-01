Sports News Roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo's record night leads Bucks; Italy's Elkann backs Agnelli efforts to make soccer "more sustainable" and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Baseball-MLB umpires to make announcements on replay reviews for first time

Major League Baseball (MLB) umpires will conduct announcements explaining replay review decisions this season, the league announced on Friday. While fans of the National Hockey League (NHL) and National Football League (NFL) often hear game officials explain penalties and make other announcements, the baseball umpire is a figure of few words in the ballpark, save for occasional verbal sparring with team managers.

Golf-Matsuyama withdraws from Texas Open with neck injury

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the Valero Texas Open with a neck injury, less than a week before he was set to begin his Masters defence. He carded a two-over par in the first round at TPC San Antonio on Thursday and was on level par when he pulled out on Friday in the second round.

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo's record night leads Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points, hit the tying 3-pointer with 18.7 seconds left in regulation and sank the tiebreaking free throws with three seconds left in overtime as the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the Brooklyn Nets 120-119 on Thursday night in New York. Antetokounmpo made 14 of 21 shots and his lone 3-pointer of the game moved him past Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar atop Milwaukee's all-time scoring list. He also added 14 rebounds and six assists to help Milwaukee win for the 12th time in 15 games.

Italy's Elkann backs Agnelli efforts to make soccer "more sustainable"

The head of the group that controls Juventus said that reforms proposed by club chairman Andrea Agnelli were aimed at making soccer "more equitable and sustainable", in a sign of support for the European Super League project. Agnelli was a prime mover in efforts to set up a European Super League last April but the plan fell apart quickly when nine of the 12 clubs involved dropped out.

Cricket-ECB announces funding for young cricketers from diverse backgrounds

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday issued an update to its action plan to tackle racism and discrimination, focused on plans to aid the progress of players from diverse or underprivileged backgrounds into professional cricket. The plan was unveiled in November after a number of players, including former Yorkshire spinner Azeem Rafiq, alleged they were victims of institutional racism at their clubs. The ECB provided a first update to that plan in January.

Soccer-Tuchel 'not sure' if he should meet with Chelsea bidders

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday he expects discussions over the Premier League club's sale to intensify over the coming weeks, but he was unsure if he should be meeting potential owners. The German said last month that he was fully committed to the team and willing to adapt to a new owner's demands.

Exclusive-Motor racing-Vegas puts Monaco's future into focus, says Brown

Las Vegas will be a stunning addition to the Formula One calendar next year but will also put into focus the future of Monaco's showcase grand prix, according to McLaren boss Zak Brown. It has long been a given that the sport needs the heritage and glamour of the Mediterranean principality, with its casino and superyachts, but the announcement this week of Las Vegas offers glitz on another level.

Tennis-Swiatek sets up Miami Open final against Osaka

Second seed Iga Swiatek will face Naomi Osaka for the Miami Open title after the Pole defeated American Jessica Pegula in Thursday's semi-finals. After Japan's Osaka battled past Belinda Bencic 4-6 6-3 6-4 earlier in the day, Swiatek, who will become world number one on Monday, claimed her 16th straight win with a 6-2 7-5 victory over Pegula to reach a third straight WTA 1000 final.

Soccer-Fernandes signs new Man United deal until 2026

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract until June 2026 with an option to extend for a further year, the Premier League club announced on Friday. The Portugal international joined United from Sporting in January 2020 and the playmaker has since become a key player at the club, winning their player of the year award twice.

Soccer-All eyes on Doha as World Cup fates set to be revealed

The football world gathered in the Qatari capital on Friday as the draw ceremony for the World Cup finals got under way with music and dance. Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani welcomed the guests who included national team coaches, World Cup-winning players and football officials all waiting to discover the group stage match-ups during a ceremony presented by British actor Idris Elba and broadcaster Reshmin Chowdhury.

