Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Moyes against idea of Champions League spot for 'Big Six' FA Cup winners; NBA roundup: Thunder hand Suns one of worst losses of season and more

West Ham United manager David Moyes said he does not agree with proposals that would see only 'Big Six' clubs who win the FA Cup qualify for the Champions League, and that all teams should receive equal opportunities. The Telegraph reported on Sunday that FA Cup winners could potentially qualify for the Champions League from 2024 under new rules being considered by UEFA, but only if the clubs have a record of success in European competition.

Aleksej Pokusevski had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists for his first career triple-double as the lowly Oklahoma City Thunder sent the NBA-best Phoenix Suns to one of their worst losses of the season, 117-96 on Sunday night. The win tied for the largest margin of victory this season for the host Thunder and was just the Suns' fourth loss of 20 or more points. Phoenix's worst loss of the season came by 29 against Portland in October.

World number one Iga Swiatek said she cried for 40 minutes after learning of three-times Grand Slam champion Ash Barty's shock retirement last month. Swiatek took over the top ranking on Monday after Australian Barty decided to call time on her career at the age of 25.

Spanish 14th seed Carlos Alcaraz capped a dream run at the Miami Open with a 7-5 6-4 win over Norwegian world number eight Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday to secure the biggest win of his young career. The 18-year-old Alcaraz earned his first ATP Masters 1000 crown and is the first Spanish man to triumph in Miami after eight previous final appearances by his compatriots, including five by Rafa Nadal.

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said they are "not favorites" to finish in the Premier League's top four after slipping to seventh with a 1-1 draw against Leicester City. The Old Trafford club are three points outside the top four with eight games left.

Tiger Woods will make a "game-time decision" on competing at next week's Masters, the five-time champion said on Sunday as he continues his recovery from the serious leg injuries he suffered in a car crash in February 2021. Woods said six weeks ago that he had a "long way to go" in his recovery but speculation mounted with each passing day that his return could come at the April 7-10 Masters as he refrained from removing his name from the field of competitors.

Everton manager Frank Lampard said his side has the quality to remain in the Premier League but after Sunday's 2-1 defeat at West Ham United left them three points above the relegation zone he says they must now start to show it. Reduced to 10 men for a third straight league match, Everton has lost six of eight league matches since Lampard replaced the sacked Rafa Benitez in January.

Anthony Duclair scored twice, and Jonathan Huberdeau set the franchise record for single-season points as the Florida Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the host Buffalo Sabres on Sunday afternoon. Goalie Spencer Knight made 26 saves for the Panthers. Florida's 48th win broke the previous franchise record of 47 set in the 2015-2016 season. The Panthers also moved one point away from the franchise's single-season record.

Carlos Alcaraz was a picture of calm as he sealed the biggest win of his career at the Miami Open on Sunday but the teenager said his nerves were jangled by a congratulatory phone call from Spain's King Felipe. Alcaraz defeated Norwegian world number eight Casper Ruud 7-5 6-4 to earn his first ATP Masters 1000 crown and become the first Spanish man to triumph in Miami after eight previous final appearances by his compatriots.

Alyssa Healy believes the young talent coming through in Australian cricket means the world champions can continue to dominate the women's game for the next 10-15 years. Healy led the way with a record knock of 170 as Australia secured a seventh 50-overs World Cup title with what she described as a "near-perfect" victory over holders England in Christchurch on Sunday.

