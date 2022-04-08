Sports News Roundup: Soccer-UEFA agrees on new financial sustainability rules for clubs; Tennis-Serena Williams hints at Wimbledon return after a year on the sidelines and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-UEFA agrees on new financial sustainability rules for clubs

Top European clubs will be limited to spending no more than 70% of their revenue on their squads under new "sustainability regulations" passed by UEFA's executive committee on Thursday. The new approach will replace the previous Financial Fair Play system and introduces a "squad cost rule" that will limit spending on wages, transfers and agent fees.

Tennis-Serena Williams hints at Wimbledon return after a year on the sidelines

Former world number one Serena Williams hinted on Thursday that she could make her long-awaited return at Wimbledon in June, exactly a year since she last played on the tour at the same Grand Slam. Williams, 40, limped out of last year's first-round match at Wimbledon in tears due to a leg injury.

Motor racing-Alonso targets another two or three years in F1

Twice world champion Fernando Alonso is enjoying his comeback in Formula One and hopes to have another two or three years in the series, the Spaniard said on Friday. Alonso returned at the start of last season following a two-year break after becoming disillusioned with the sport and took up his one-year contract extension with Alpine for this season.

Golf-For Woods, pleasure and pain after Masters first round

Tiger Woods described his first competitive round of golf in 508 days as painful and positive after pushing himself to an opening-round one-under 71 at the Masters on Thursday and into the battle for a record-equalling sixth Green Jacket. Fourteen months after a career-threatening car crash there is still a long painful road ahead for the 46-year-old if he is to match Jack Nicklaus's master's victories.

Motor racing-Ferrari may struggle at rebooted Albert Park - Leclerc

Formula One leader Charles Leclerc said Albert Park's revamp may not suit Ferrari and could hand rivals Red Bull an advantage at the Australian Grand Prix. The lakeside circuit has been resurfaced and had corners removed in a bid to promote passing in its first upgrade in a quarter of a century.

Soccer-Corinthians ask the police for protection after goalkeeper receives death threat

Brazilian club Corinthians asked police to ensure the safety of their players on Thursday after their goalkeeper received a death threat following a Copa Libertadores defeat in Bolivia. Cassio said he had handed over an audio message to the police that was sent to his wife via social media.

Golf-Remarkable Woods in Masters hunt after opening 71

Back playing the Masters after a career-threatening car crash, Tiger Woods said he thought he could win a sixth Green Jacket and on Thursday made a few more believers after carding a solid opening 71. In his first competitive round of golf in 508 days, Woods mixed three birdies with two bogeys at Augusta National to sit in a tie for 10th four back of South Korea's Im Sung-Jae, who is alone atop the leaderboard after posting a five-under 67 highlighted by an eagle at the par-five 13th.

Golf-Hot start propels Im to a first-round lead at Masters

A hot start and pristine driving game propelled South Korea's Im Sung-Jae past the competition in the first round at the Masters on Thursday, as he continues his bid for a maiden major title. The 24-year-old carded a five-under-par 67 through a mix of five birdies - including three in a row to start the round - two bogeys and an eagle on the par-five 13. He finished the day with a one-stroke lead over Australian Cameron Smith.

Motor racing-Ferrari on top in first free practice at Australian GP

Carlos Sainz topped the timesheets ahead of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in the first free practice at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday as the Formula One cars took to the revamped Albert Park circuit for the first time in three years. Sainz posted a lap of one minute and 19.806 seconds, more than half a second quicker than championship leader Leclerc on a sunny day at the lakeside circuit.

NFL-Two more coaches join Flores' discrimination lawsuit against league, teams

Two more coaches have joined former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores's class-action lawsuit alleging discrimination against Black candidates for top-level coaching and management jobs in the National Football League (NFL), according to an amended complaint filed on Thursday. Flores, who is Black, was fired as head coach of the Dolphins in January after back-to-back seasons with winning records. In February he filed his complaint in Manhattan federal court, accusing the NFL and its 32 teams of racial discrimination.

