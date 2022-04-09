Sports News Roundup: Golf - McIlroy rights leaky ship to safe passage, making cut at Masters; Golf-Scheffler takes control of Masters while Woods stays in hunt and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf - McIlroy rights leaky ship to safe passage, making cut at Masters

A year after missing the cut at the Masters, Rory McIlroy knew he was in danger of another early exit after double-bogeying the 11th hole at Augusta National on Friday. His mindset as he strode to the tee at the famous par-three 12th was hardly helped to watch Jordan Spieth in the group ahead put two balls into the Rae's Creek tributary guarding the green.

Golf-Scheffler takes control of Masters while Woods stays in hunt

A battling Tiger Woods clawed his way out of early trouble to stay in the Master's hunt, carding a second-round two-over 74 on a Friday as the wind gave him more problems than the right leg that he nearly lost in a career-threatening car crash. World number one Scottie Scheffler was among the few to tame the challenging conditions, posting a 67 to seize control of the leaderboard and charging five clear of the field on eight-under 136.

Golf - Woods 'proud' of himself after battling to equal 19th at Masters

Tiger Woods fought back from a poor start in the second round at the Masters on Friday, earning a mini victory of sorts by making the halfway cut at his first tournament since a career-threatening car crash. Though a distant nine strokes behind leader Scottie Scheffler, Woods goes into the weekend equal 19th at one-over-par 145 at Augusta National.

Golf - No flash in the pan, Scheffler matches biggest halfway Masters lead

Just as Scottie Scheffler's meteoric recent rise to world number one perhaps caught some casual golf observers by surprise, so too his record five-shot halfway lead at the Masters is sure to raise some eyebrows. But if any confirmation was needed that the sport has a new breakout superstar, Scheffler provided it with a five-under-par 67 on Friday that was almost frightening in how easy he made it look.

Golf - Spieth misses Masters cut for first time on late double-bogey

Jordan Spieth, the winner of the 2015 Masters and twice a runnerup for the Green Jacket, missed the cut for the first time at Augusta National on Friday after carding a second-round four-over 76. Spieth, who also has had a pair of third-place finishes at the year's first major, had his Masters's run end in dramatic style with a double-bogey on the 18th which proved to be the difference as he failed to make the four-over cut.

Tennis-Becker found guilty of four charges in bankruptcy trial

German tennis great Boris Becker was on Friday found guilty of four charges, including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets, under the Insolvency Act 1986 following his bankruptcy trial in London. The 54-year-old six-times Grand Slam champion, who was on trial at Southwark Crown Court, was facing 24 counts under the act relating to the period from May to October 2017.

Golf - Irishman Lowry vaults into Masters contention

Shane Lowry may not have a great track record at the Masters but the former British Open champion combined solid approach play and great putting in windy conditions at Augusta National on Friday to vault into contention. The Irishman, who began the day six shots back of the first-round lead, matched his career-best round at Augusta National with a four-under-par 68 to reach three under at the halfway point of the year's first major.

Soccer-Gustavsson hails 'world class' Gorry after last-gasp Matildas win

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson praised Katrina Gorry's "world-class" performance as the midfielder made her first appearance since becoming a mother to help her team to a dramatic win over fellow Women's World Cup hosts New Zealand on Friday. Injury time goals from Emily van Egmond and Sam Kerr earned the Matildas a 2-1 victory after Anna Green's speculative opener for the Football Ferns in the 32nd minute.

Motor racing McLarens Norris top in final practice, Vettel crashes

McLaren's Lando Norris topped the timesheet in the final free practice at the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday as Sebastian Vettel's nightmare weekend continued with a crash. Norris lapped the upgraded Albert Park circuit in a time of one minute 19.117 seconds, with a 0.132-second break to Ferrari's second-placed Charles Leclerc.

Cycling-Transgender women unable to compete in British Cycling events as policy suspended

British Cycling suspended its Transgender and Non-binary Participation Policy with immediate effect on Friday, denying transgender women the chance to compete in domestic women's races until the policy was reviewed. British Cycling said it had taken the decision to suspend the policy due to differences between its own policy and that of the world governing body (UCI).

(With inputs from agencies.)