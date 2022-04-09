Sports News Roundup: Golf - McIlroy rights leaky ship to safe passage, making cut at Masters; Golf-Scheffler takes control of Masters while Woods stays in hunt and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf - McIlroy rights leaky ship to safe passage, making cut at Masters

A year after missing the cut at the Masters, Rory McIlroy knew he was in danger of another early exit after double-bogeying the 11th hole at Augusta National on Friday. His mindset as he strode to the tee at the famous par-three 12th was hardly helped to watch Jordan Spieth in the group ahead put two balls into the Rae's Creek tributary guarding the green.

Golf-Scheffler takes control of Masters while Woods stays in hunt

A battling Tiger Woods clawed his way out of early trouble to stay in the Master's hunt, carding a second-round two-over 74 on a Friday as the wind gave him more problems than the right leg that he nearly lost in a career-threatening car crash. World number one Scottie Scheffler was among the few to tame the challenging conditions, posting a 67 to seize control of the leaderboard and charging five clear of the field on eight-under 136.

Golf - Woods 'proud' of himself after battling to equal 19th at Masters

Tiger Woods fought back from a poor start in the second round at the Masters on Friday, earning a mini victory of sorts by making the halfway cut at his first tournament since a career-threatening car crash. Though a distant nine strokes behind leader Scottie Scheffler, Woods goes into the weekend equal 19th at one-over-par 145 at Augusta National.

Motor racing-Red Bull excited by potential link-up with Porsche, Audi

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has welcomed the prospect of Porsche and Audi entering Formula One, declaring a potential link-up with the brands as "eye-wateringly exciting". The Volkswagen Group confirmed on Thursday plans for an entry once technical regulations to make the sport more sustainable are set.

Tennis-Becker found guilty of four charges in the bankruptcy trial

German tennis great Boris Becker was on Friday found guilty of four charges, including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets, under the Insolvency Act 1986 following his bankruptcy trial in London. The 54-year-old six-times Grand Slam champion, who was on trial at Southwark Crown Court, was facing 24 counts under the act relating to the period from May to October 2017.

Golf - Irishman Lowry vaults into Masters contention

Shane Lowry may not have a great track record at the Masters but the former British Open champion combined solid approach play and great putting in windy conditions at Augusta National on Friday to vault into contention. The Irishman, who began the day six shots back of the first-round lead, matched his career-best round at Augusta National with a four-under-par 68 to reach three under at the halfway point of the year's first major.

NBA roundup: Suns rally in fourth to stun Jazz

Devin Booker scored 33, and Chris Paul added 16 points and 16 assists as the Phoenix Suns rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to stun the Utah Jazz 111-105 Friday night in Salt Lake City. The result added another W to the best ever record for Phoenix and boosted the NBA-leading Suns to a franchise-record 32nd win on the road.

Boxing-Joshua's rematch with Usyk could be staged in UK, says promoter Hearn

Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said the United Kingdom is among the venues being considered to host the Briton's rematch against Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk, adding that the fight will take place in June or July. World heavyweight champion Usyk beat Joshua in front of a sell-out crowd in London in September last year to claim the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO belts.

Motorcycling-Yamaha's Quartararo in talks with other factories for switch, says manager

MotoGP reigning champion Fabio Quartararo is in talks with other manufacturers regarding a possible move away from Yamaha at the end of the season, the French rider's manager, Eric Mahe, said. Yamaha's Quartararo became the first Frenchman to win the title last season, ending nine years of Spanish dominance, but things have been far from ideal for him this season.

Motor racing McLarens Norris top in final practice, Vettel crashes

McLaren's Lando Norris topped the timesheet in the final free practice at the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday as Sebastian Vettel's nightmare weekend continued with a crash. Norris lapped the upgraded Albert Park circuit in a time of one minute 19.117 seconds, with a 0.132-second break to Ferrari's second-placed Charles Leclerc.

