Sports News Roundup: William Byron posts second NASCAR win of season at Martinsville; Soccer-Ronaldo apologizes after mobile phone incident following Man United loss and more

William Byron posts second NASCAR win of season at Martinsville

Chevrolet driver William Byron became the NASCAR Cup Series' first repeat winner of 2022 by capturing the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Saturday. After seven different drivers notched wins in the first seven races, Byron took the lead from polesitter Chase Elliott after the end of Stage 2 following service on pit road.

Soccer-Ronaldo apologizes after mobile phone incident following Man United loss

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has apologized after he appeared to knock a mobile phone out of a supporter's hand following his side's 1-0 defeat at Everton on Saturday. Footage emerged on social media of Ronaldo appearing to swipe his hand towards the ground as he walked off the pitch and headed for the tunnel at Goodison Park. Eyewitnesses said the 37-year-old had knocked a fan's phone out of their hand and it smashed to the ground.

Golf-Shaky Scheffler holds on to take lead into Masters final round

Scottie Scheffler pried the Master's spotlight from Tiger Woods on Saturday when the world number one survived a back-nine wobble to take a three-shot lead into the final round at Augusta National. Playing his first event since a car crash 14 months ago that almost cost him his leg, Woods' return had eclipsed everything else until Saturday when Scheffler watched what had been a six-shot advantage halved to just three as he stumbled to the finish with three bogeys over his final five holes for a one-under 71.

Basketball-'Game changer' Howard, Smith ready to rock WNBA draft

All eyes are on Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard and Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith with a deep pool of talent set for Monday's Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) draft. The beleaguered Atlanta Dream, fresh off their third consecutive losing season with a record of 8-24, acquired the top pick from the Washington Mystics this week, with Howard and Smith expected to go in the first two picks after their respective March Madness campaigns were cut short.

NBA fines 3 players for Hornets-Magic altercation

The NBA fined three players a total of $50,000 on Saturday for their roles in Thursday night's on-court altercation between the Orlando Magic and host Charlotte Hornets. Magic forward Admiral Schofield was fined $20,000, while Magic center Robin Lopez and Hornets center Montrezl Harrell were fined $15,000 each.

Motor racing-World champion Verstappen out of Australian Grand Prix

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen's Australian Grand Prix came to a premature end on Sunday as the Red Bull driver's car suffered a reliability problem and rolled to a halt during his 39th lap with smoke billowing out. It was Verstappen's second non-finish of the season, having also suffered one at the opening race in Bahrain.

Tennis-Retired Barty to start new chapter with series of children's books

After retiring from professional tennis, former world number one Ash Barty is set to open a new chapter in her life with the release of a series of children's books later this year. The Australian, who decided to call time on her tennis career at the age of 25 last month, told NewsCorp that she will release a six-book 'Little Ash' series, with many stories based on her real-life experiences and her family.

Figure skating-American skater Liu announces retirement at 16

World bronze medallist figure skater Alysa Liu announced her retirement at the age of 16 on Saturday, saying she will be moving on with her life after having achieved all her goals in the sport. A two-time United States national champion, Liu made her Olympic debut in Beijing in February and finished third at the world championships two weeks ago.

NFL-Steelers QB Haskins dies at 24 after being hit by vehicle

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday at the age of 24 after being hit by a vehicle, according to a report on the NFL website on Saturday. Haskins, a former first-round draft pick who was expected to compete with two others for the Steelers' starting quarterback role after the January retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, was reportedly in South Florida training with teammates.

Motor racing-Leclerc claims thumping win in Australia for Ferrari

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc claimed his second win of the Formula One season with a thumping, pole-to-flag victory at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday as Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen suffered "deja vu" with another retirement. Leclerc's car was dominant on the upgraded Albert Park circuit as the Monagesque sealed his fourth career win more than 20 seconds ahead of Red Bull's runner-up Sergio Perez.

