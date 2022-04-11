Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Klay Thompson scores season-high 41 in Warriors' win; Short track Canada's four-time Olympic champion Hamelin retires and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Klay Thompson scores season-high 41 in Warriors' win

Klay Thompson scored a season-high 41 points and led a 3-point shooting barrage as the visiting Golden State Warriors defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 128-107 in the regular-season finale for both teams Sunday night. Thompson, playing in just his 32nd game after returning from Achilles surgery, scored more than 30 points for the fourth time in his last six games and topped his previous high of 38 points. He made 7 of 14 3-pointers as the Warriors (53-29) made 19 of 33 from beyond the arc.

Short track Canada's four-time Olympic champion Hamelin retires

Four-time Olympic champion Charles Hamelin brought the curtain down on his career at the short track world championships in Montreal on Sunday and said there was no better way to finish than racing in front of his friends and family. Hamelin, who won his fourth Olympic gold in the men's 5,000 meters relay in Beijing earlier this year, led Canada to bronze in the same event on Sunday in his final race.

NHL roundup: Sidney Crosby's OT heroics snap Penguins' skid

Sidney Crosby scored at 2:21 of overtime Sunday to notch his 1,400th career point as the Pittsburgh Penguins snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the visiting Nashville Predators. Crosby, playing in his 1,100th game, tipped a feed from Rickard Rakell inside the left post. It was Crosby's third point of the game, along with an earlier goal and an assist.

Motor racing-Australia hopes to keep early F1 slot after strong reboot

Record crowds at the Australian Grand Prix were a welcome boost for organizers after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 but where the race sits in the Formula One calendar remains up in the air. Albert Park has traditionally hosted the championship's opener but was slotted in as the third stop this year after a Middle East doubleheader in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

The golf-Major win cements Scheffler as the world's best player

Scottie Scheffler held rock steady and cruised to a three-shot victory at the Masters on Sunday to earn the coveted 'Green Jacket' and cement his status as the world's top-ranked golfer. From winning his first PGA Tour event at the Phoenix Open just two months ago to claiming his first major title at Augusta National, Schaeffer's rise has been nothing short of meteoric.

Tennis-Wawrinka says he had doubts about coming back from injury

Stan Wawrinka will make his return to a Tour-level competition later on Monday after spending more than a year on the sidelines due to injury and the 37-year-old said there were times when he had doubts about his future in the game. After suffering a foot injury early in 2021, Wawrinka had surgery in March that year but needed a second operation three months later.

MLB roundup: Hunter Greene shines in Reds debut

Hunter Greene was strong in his major league debut Sunday, and battery mate Tyler Stephenson homered in his hometown as the visiting Cincinnati Reds beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3 to earn a split of their four-game weekend series. One of the most heralded pitching prospects in baseball, Greene topped 100 mph on 20 of his 92 pitches over five innings.

Golf-Woods is already a comeback story for the ages

Tiger Woods finished near the bottom of the Master's leaderboard Sunday, but even teeing up this week at Augusta National puts the 15-time major winner among a select band of legendary sports comebacks. Woods worked the golf world into a frenzy on Thursday when he carded a one-under-par 71 in his first round of competitive golf since a car crash that nearly resulted in doctors amputating his right leg just 14 months ago.

Gary Brown, former NFL running back and coach, dies at 52

Running back Gary Brown, who spent eight seasons in the NFL with three teams and later served as an assistant coach in college and the NFL, died Sunday night of liver and kidney failure in his hometown of Williamsport, Pa., according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He was 52. Brown, who twice was diagnosed with cancer, most recently in 2020 when a malignant tumor was detected near his pancreas, spent recent weeks in hospice care, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Golf-Masters win will not go to Scheffler's head: caddie

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is golf's new leading man but his family will make sure success does not go to his head, according to his caddie Ted Scott. Moments after completing a Masters caddie hat-trick, having previously won with Bubba Watson in 2012 and 2014, Scott opined that a good family environment allowed Scheffler to play golf without a crushing burden of expectation.

