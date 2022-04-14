Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Former Colombia great Rincon dies following car crash; Athletics-American Felix says she will run the final track season and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Former Colombia great Rincon dies following car crash

Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon has died after he sustained severe head injuries in a car crash that occurred in the city of Cali earlier this week, doctors said late on Wednesday. He was 55. Rincon was injured after the vehicle he was driving collided with a bus on Monday.

Athletics-American Felix says she will run the final track season

Seven-times Olympic gold medallist Allyson Felix said on Wednesday that she would run one final track season, months after competing in her fifth Games. The most decorated American track and field Olympian picked up bronze in the 400 meters and gold in the 4x400 meters relay in Tokyo last year, having already confirmed that it would be her final Games.

Golf-Australia to host 2028, 2040 Presidents Cups

Australia will host the 2028 and 2040 editions of the Presidents Cup, with the biennial team-based tournament returning to Melbourne's 'Sandbelt' as part of a long-term commitment, the PGA Tour said on Thursday. The venue for the 2028 Presidents Cup will be announced at a later date.

NHL roundup: Nathan MacKinnon's hat trick highlights Avs' rout

Nathan MacKinnon finished with three goals and two assists for the Colorado Avalanche, who set a franchise record for wins in a season by clobbering the Los Angeles Kings 9-3 on Wednesday in Denver. Cale Makar had a goal and three assists, Valeri Nichushkin and Nicolas Aube-Kubel each scored twice and Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves for the Avalanche, who have 53 wins and lead the league with 112 points. Colorado earned its seventh consecutive victory.

MLB roundup: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. belts 3 homers in Jays' win

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two of his three homers in consecutive at-bats off Gerrit Cole and withstood his hand getting stepped on during a play at first base as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 6-4 Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. George Springer hit the tiebreaking single off Jonathan Loaisiga with two outs in the seventh. Springer delivered after the Yankees were unable to turn a double play on Santiago Espinal's grounder off Chad Green (0-1).

The soccer-Arsenal investigating incident of homophobic abuse during Brighton game

Arsenal is investigating an incident of homophobic abuse during Saturday's Premier League home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion, the club said in a statement. Arsenal said two supporters were removed from the stadium and that the club had "stepped up" stewarding operations in the area where the abuse was reported.

Soccer-NBA's Tanenbaum and Terry's 'True Blue' group join Pagliuca Chelsea bid

American investor Stephen Pagliuca says NBA chairman Larry Tanenbaum and former Chelsea captain John Terry have joined his bid to purchase the Premier League club. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Pagliuca said that Tanenbaum, who is the owner of the Canadian company Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), had become a 'co-managing partner' of the bid.

Tennis-Zverev cruises into Monte Carlo last 16, Alcaraz crashes out

World number three Alexander Zverev outclassed Federico Delbonis 6-1 7-5 in Monte Carlo on Wednesday to reach the last 16 of the Master's tournament after top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Felix-Auger Aliassime crashed out. Zverev, who took to the court as the highest-ranked player remaining in the tournament, lost the first four points of the match but breezed through the first set in just over 20 minutes and dropped only three points on serve.

Soccer-Man City ride out Atletico storm to secure semi-final spot

Manchester City produced a disciplined performance to secure a fractious 0-0 draw at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and reach the Champions League semi-finals 1-0 on aggregate. Tensions boiled over in the closing stages and Atletico defender Felipe was sent off after receiving a second yellow card before the teams played out 12 minutes of added time.

Tennis-Becker concerned players may become 'machines' under beefed up misconduct sanctions

Former world number one Boris Becker hopes players do not turn into emotionless "computers and machines" following the ATP's warning of stricter punishment for on-court misconduct in the wake of a spate of angry outbursts. Alexander Zverev was thrown out of a tournament in Acapulco in February after smashing his racket against the umpire's chair during an expletive-laden tirade, while Nick Kyrgios was fined for his outbursts at Indian Wells and Miami last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)