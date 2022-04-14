The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours: EXPECTED STORY: *Report of IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Navi Mumbai. *Report of I-League matches.

*Report of first match of Pro League double-header between Indian men's hockey team and Germany in Bhubaneswar.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-SRH-KKR-PREVIEW Resurgent and rejigged SRH ready for KKR challenge Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) Back to winning ways, a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad will be forced to tinker their successful combination following Washington Sundar's injury as they face Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-JAYAWARDENE I am not concerned about Rohit's form: Jayawardene Pune, Apr 14 (PTI) Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene says it's just a ''matter of time'' before skipper Rohit Sharma plays a big knock, something which his team desperately needs to arrest its slide in IPL-15.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-FINE MI skipper Rohit fined Rs 24 lakh for team's slow over rate Pune, Apr 14 (PTI) Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma and others members of the playing XI were fined for maintaining a slow over rate during their IPL game against Punjab Kings here.

SPO-CRI-AUS-VAUGHAN-COACH Jeff Vaughan steps down as Australia's assistant coach for Tasmania job Melbourne, Apr 14 (PTI) Australian men's team assistant coach Jeff Vaughan has stepped down from his role to take up coaching duties at state side Tasmania.

SPO-CRI-SHRUBSOLE England pacer Anya Shrubsole, star of 2017 World Cup final against India, announces retirement London, Apr 14 (PTI) England pacer Any Shrubsole, a two-time Women's World Cup winner, on Thursday announced her retirement from international cricket after a 14-year-old career.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-IWL SSB Women FC eyes good start against Hans FC as IWL kicks off Bhubaneswar, Apr 14 (PTI) After a two-year coronavirus-forced break, the fifth edition of the Indian Women's League (IWL) football tournament will kick off here on Friday with a game between Kolkata side SSB Women FC and Hans FC.

SPO-CRI-PUJARA-RIZWAN Pujara, Rizwan make Sussex debut in County cricket Derby (England), Apr 14 (PTI) India's Cheteshwar Pujara and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan on Thursday made their Sussex debut for the game against hosts Derbyshire in the County Championships Division 2 here.

SPO-SHOOT-TRIALS Aishwarya Tomar wins at selection trials, Rajput second New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar won the men's 50m rifle 3 positions T4 (fourth trial) competition, getting the better of seasoned Haryana shooter Sanjeev Rajput at the national selection trials here on Thursday.

SPO-BOX-LEAGUE-ANNOUNCEMENT IBC, TIAR announce ''people-owned'' pro boxing league Pune, Apr 14 (PTI) The Indian Boxing Council (IBC) in collaboration with web3 startup TIAR will be launching a professional pro boxing league, which they claim is ''for the people, by the people and of the people''.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-PREVIEW Gokulam Kerala look to maintain unbeaten streak against Sudeva Delhi Naihati (WB), Apr 14 (PTI) Leaders Gokulam Kerala will look to maintain their unbeaten streak when they take on Sudeva Delhi FC in the I-League here on Friday. SPO-CRI-SOUTHEE-AWARD Tim Southee wins New Zealand's Player-of-the-Year Award for 2021 Wellington, Apr 14 (PTI) New Zealand pacer Tim Southee on Thursday won the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal, an honour bestowed on the country's performer in a calendar year. ATK ATK

