Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Ukraine to play World Cup qualifier against Scotland in June; Golf-DeChambeau undergoes wrist surgery, likely to miss PGA Championship and more

Soccer-Ukraine to play World Cup qualifier against Scotland in June

Ukraine's delayed World Cup qualification playoff semi-final against Scotland has been rearranged for June 1, with the winners facing Wales four days later for a place at this year's tournament, FIFA and UEFA said in a statement on Thursday. The match was due to be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow on March 24 but Ukraine's Football Association asked FIFA to postpone the qualifier following Russia's invasion, which Moscow calls a "special operation".

Golf-DeChambeau undergoes wrist surgery, likely to miss PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau said on Thursday he has had surgery on his left wrist and expects to return to competition within the next two months, which is likely to see him miss the PGA Championship in May. The American fractured the hamate bone in his wrist when he slipped on marble floors while playing ping pong in Saudi Arabia. He also injured his hip in the fall.

Volleyball-Poland and Slovenia to host world championship says Polish PM

Poland and Slovenia will host this year's men's volleyball world championship scheduled for Aug. 26-Sept. 11 after Russia was stripped of the event, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday. The international volleyball federation (FIVB) stripped Russia of the tournament in March after its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow says is a "special operation".

Motor racing-FIA defends Formula One's 'turtle' Aston Martin safety car

Formula One's governing body defended the Aston Martin safety car on Thursday, reminding drivers that its top speed was of secondary importance after world champion Max Verstappen compared it to a turtle. Aston Martin and Mercedes both provide safety and medical cars for Grand Prix, with the championship divided between the two marques and Germany's Bernd Maylander the driver.

Tennis-No toenails for Raducanu but Briton finding her feet on clay

Britain's Emma Raducanu believes she can compete on clay ahead of her first professional match on the surface in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, even though she has no toenails left after the hardcourt season. Britain play the Czech Republic in Prague on Friday and Saturday, with U.S. Open champion Raducanu set to make her debut in the competition when she takes on Tereza Martincova.

Golf-Former Masters, British Open runner-up Newton dies aged 72

Former Masters and British Open runner-up Jack Newton has died aged 72, his family said on Friday. The Australian lost a play-off to Tom Watson at the 1975 British Open and finished tied for second behind Seve Ballesteros at the 1980 Masters. His career was cut short in 1983 when he lost an arm in an accident at Sydney Airport.

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson enter U.S. Open

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson put their names into contention for the U.S. Open Championship, multiple outlets reported Thursday. That doesn't mean that either, or both, are confirmed to participate in the tournament, scheduled for The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., from June 16-19. Wednesday night was the deadline to reserve their spots should they choose to play.

Tennis-Zverev cruises into Monte Carlo last 16, Alcaraz crashes out

World number three Alexander Zverev outclassed Federico Delbonis 6-1 7-5 in Monte Carlo on Wednesday to reach the last 16 of the Master's tournament after top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Felix-Auger Aliassime crashed out. Zverev, who took to the court as the highest-ranked player remaining in the tournament, lost the first four points of the match but breezed through the first set in just over 20 minutes and dropped only three points on serve.

Tennis-Tsitsipas and Zverev through to Monte Carlo quarters, Ruud ousted

Holder Stefanos Tsitsipas moved into the Monte Carlo Masters quarter-finals with a 7-5 7-6(1) victory over Laslo Djere on Thursday while fourth seed Casper Ruud was knocked out in straight sets by Grigor Dimitrov. Tsitsipas broke only once in a match where breakpoints were in short supply but the Greek third seed pounced when it mattered most at the end of both sets to seal the victory.

In the latest gaming crackdown, China bans livestreaming of unauthorized titles

China said on Friday the livestreaming of unauthorized video games was banned, signaling stricter enforcement of rules as part of its broad crackdown on the gaming industry aimed at purging content the government does not approve of. The National Radio and Television Administration said platforms of all kinds must not live stream games that are not approved by related authorities.

