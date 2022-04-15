Sports News Roundup: Surfing-Dominant Florence into Bells quarter-final as mid-year cut prompts protest; Soccer-Ukraine to play World Cup qualifier against Scotland in June and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Surfing-Dominant Florence into Bells quarter-final as mid-year cut prompts protest

Hawaii's two-time world champion John John Florence notched up the highest score of the day to storm into the quarter-finals of the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach on Friday, as a new mid-season cut prompted a protest from top surfers. Bells, professional surfing's longest-running contest now in its 59th year, enjoyed some classic conditions with long, clean waves allowing the surfers to showcase a range of powerful turns and explosive hits.

Soccer-Ukraine to play World Cup qualifier against Scotland in June

Ukraine's delayed World Cup qualification playoff semi-final against Scotland has been rearranged for June 1, with the winners facing Wales four days later for a place at this year's tournament, FIFA and UEFA said in a statement on Thursday. The match was due to be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow on March 24 but Ukraine's Football Association asked FIFA to postpone the qualifier following Russia's invasion, which Moscow calls a "special operation".

Golf-DeChambeau undergoes wrist surgery, likely to miss PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau said on Thursday he has had surgery on his left wrist and expects to return to competition within the next two months, which is likely to see him miss the PGA Championship in May. The American fractured the hamate bone in his wrist when he slipped on marble floors while playing ping pong in Saudi Arabia. He also injured his hip in the fall.

Volleyball-Poland and Slovenia to host world championship says Polish PM

Poland and Slovenia will host this year men's volleyball world championship scheduled for Aug. 26-Sept. 11 after Russia was stripped of the event, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday. The international volleyball federation (FIVB) stripped Russia of the tournament in March after its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow says is a "special operation".

Horse racing-Olympic equestrian champion Todd free to resume training after ban for striking horse

Double Olympic equestrian champion Mark Todd is free to resume training racehorses after receiving a four-month suspension with two months deferred over a video that showed him striking a horse with a branch. The 66-year-old New Zealander was seen striking a horse several times while attempting to coax it towards a water jump in a cross-country schooling session.

Tennis-No toenails for Raducanu but Briton finding her feet on clay

Britain's Emma Raducanu believes she can compete on clay ahead of her first professional match on the surface in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, even though she has no toenails left after the hardcourt season. Britain play the Czech Republic in Prague on Friday and Saturday, with U.S. Open champion Raducanu set to make her debut in the competition when she takes on Tereza Martincova.

Golf-Former Masters, British Open runner-up Newton dies aged 72

Former Masters and British Open runner-up Jack Newton has died aged 72, his family said on Friday. The Australian lost a play-off to Tom Watson at the 1975 British Open and finished tied for second behind Seve Ballesteros at the 1980 Masters. His career was cut short in 1983 when he lost an arm in an accident at Sydney Airport.

NHL roundup: Penguins, Lightning clinch playoff bids

Jake Guentzel had two goals and two assists Thursday as the Pittsburgh Penguins clinched a playoff spot with a 6-3 win over the visiting New York Islanders. Sidney Crosby added a goal and two assists, Kris Letang, Danton Heinen, and Brock McGinn also scored and Teddy Blueger added two assists for the Penguins. Pittsburgh is headed to the playoffs for the 16th consecutive year, the longest active streak in the four major North American pro sports leagues.

Tennis-Tsitsipas and Zverev through to Monte Carlo quarters, Ruud ousted

Holder Stefanos Tsitsipas moved into the Monte Carlo Masters quarter-finals with a 7-5 7-6(1) victory over Laslo Djere on Thursday while fourth seed Casper Ruud was knocked out in straight sets by Grigor Dimitrov. Tsitsipas broke only once in a match where breakpoints were in short supply but the Greek third seed pounced when it mattered most at the end of both sets to seal the victory.

MLB roundup: Freddie Freeman leads Dodgers to a home-opening win

Freddie Freeman had two hits and scored a pair of runs, including the go-ahead score in the eighth inning, to help the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 9-3 victory over the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Thursday. Playing in his first regular-season game at Dodger Stadium since signing a free-agent deal with the club in the offseason, Freeman doubled to left-center to lead off the eighth inning. He scored on a single to right by Trea Turner off Reds right-hander Tony Santillan to snap a 3-3 tie.

