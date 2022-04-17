Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Arteta rues missed opportunities as Arsenal falter in top-four race; Tennis-Ukraine comeback falls short as U.S. win Billie Jean King Cup qualifier and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Arteta rues missed opportunities as Arsenal falter in top-four race

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his team paid for their profligacy in the final third in their loss to Southampton on Saturday and expressed concerns about their recent slump in form after they fell to a third straight Premier League defeat. Jan Bednarek's first-half goal proved enough for Southampton to secure a victory at home as goalkeeper Fraser Forster helped them see out a 1-0 win despite Arsenal dominating possession and having 23 shots at goal.

Tennis-Ukraine comeback falls short as U.S. win Billie Jean King Cup qualifier

A gallant comeback by Ukraine ultimately ended in disappointment for the team representing the war-torn nation as the United States won the deciding doubles rubber at a Billie Jean King Cup qualifier on Saturday. A day that started with an American victory seemingly a fait accompli after the hosts had taken a 2-0 lead on Friday turned into a tense afternoon in North Carolina when both singles matches were won by the underdogs.

Tennis-Sizzling Swiatek sends Poland into Billie Jean King Cup finals

Poland's red-hot world number one Iga Swiatek did not drop a game in her Saturday singles match against Romania's Andreea Prisacariu, sending Poland through to November's Billie Jean King Cup finals in decisive fashion. Swiatek, who put Poland up 2-0 on Friday by thrashing Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-1 6-0 for an 18th straight win, continued her sizzling form, as the 20-year-old broke Prisacariu six times in Radom, Poland.

Soccer-Ronaldo hat-trick rescues Man United amid fan anger in Norwich win

Cristiano Ronaldo's 50th club career hat-trick and second Premier League treble of the season earned below-par Manchester United a 3-2 victory over Norwich City on Saturday amid scenes of fan protest at Old Trafford. With Tottenham Hotspur losing 1-0 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion earlier on Saturday, the door was open for United to close on the Champions League qualification places with victory over bottom side Norwich and they just about took advantage.

Soccer-Liverpool hang on for 3-2 FA Cup semi win over City

Liverpool hung on to beat Manchester City 3-2 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday to reach the final of the FA Cup and end Pep Guardiola's hopes of a treble. Juergen Klopp's side will meet the winners of Sunday's other semi-final between Chelsea and Crystal Palace in the May 14th final as they keep alive their dream of an unprecedented quadruple.

Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Zverev to reach another Monte Carlo final

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas showed no signs of fatigue following Friday's marathon battle as he eased past German Alexander Zverev 6-4 6-2 to reach the Monte Carlo Masters final on Saturday. Tsitsipas and Zverev had both survived three-hour tussles on Friday to reach the last four but it was the Greek third seed who appeared to have made a quick recovery as he tormented a lethargic Zverev with a barrage of baseline winners.

Golf-Spieth in shock after missing another tiny putt

Two weeks after missing a two-foot putt by being overly casual, Jordan Spieth had an even more astonishing faux pas from a shorter distance at RBC Heritage tournament in South Carolina on Saturday. Spieth this time missed from a distance officially measured at only 18 inches, though it looked to be even shorter, at the final hole of the third round at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island.

Oscar De La Hoya expresses desire to end feud with UFC president

A very public feud may soon come to an end, as at least one of the principles involved is ready to bury the hatchet. This week, Oscar De La Hoya, expressed to TMZ that he would like to put an end to any and all public sparring with UFC president Dana White. "I want to fix things up with Dana," De La Hoya said.

NBA roundup: Warriors rout Nuggets in Stephen Curry's return

Jordan Poole exploded for 30 points as the Golden State Warriors rolled to an easy 123-107 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday in the opening contest of their Western Conference first-round series at San Francisco. Stephen Curry added 16 points in 22 minutes off the bench after missing the previous 12 games with a left foot injury. Curry's timing was off as he finished 5-of-13 shooting in his first action since March 16. Klay Thompson scored 19 points.

Soccer-Revived Saints deal further blow to Arsenal's top-four hopes

Southampton ended a five-match winless run in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Arsenal at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday, dealing further damage to the visitors' hopes of finishing in the top four this season. Mikel Arteta's side slipped to sixth place in the standings after Jan Bednarek's goal late in the first half and an inspired display from Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster handed them a third straight defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)