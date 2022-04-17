Sports News Roundup: Bayern edge closer to Bundesliga title after win at Arminia; Rohit not giving up despite Mumbai's sixth IPL defeat on the trot and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Surfing-Australia's Wright, Brazil's Toledo win and ring at Bells

Australia's twice world champion Tyler Wright crushed ratings leader Carissa Moore of Hawaii to win the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach on Sunday, capping a dominant week at the famed point break to ring the bell for the first time. Brazil's Filipe Toledo claimed the men's event, putting on a clinic of aerials and razor sharp turns to beat Australian rookie Callum Robson.

Soccer-Soucek strike helps West Ham draw with managerless Burnley

West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek scored his fifth league goal of the season to cancel out Burnley forward Wout Weghorst's first-half strike and snatch a 1-1 Premier League draw against their managerless opponents at the London Stadium on Sunday. Soucek pounced to level the scores after a curling free kick by Manuel Lanzini glanced off Weghorst and into his path in the 74th minute to deny Burnley caretaker Mike Jackson a first win after they sacked long-serving boss Sean Dyche on Friday.

Soccer-Bayern edge closer to Bundesliga title after win at Arminia

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich restored their nine-point cushion at the summit of the standings with a 3-0 victory at relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday, taking them within touching distance of a 10th straight league crown. With only four games left, the Bavarians rebounded after their shock Champions League exit with a solid win and regained their lead over second-placed Borussia Dormund before the two teams clash in next weekend's crunch Der Klassiker in Munich.

Tennis-Tsitsipas battles past Davidovich Fokina to win Monte Carlo title

Stefanos Tsitsipas captured back-to-back crowns at the Monte Carlo Masters with a workmanlike 6-3 7-6(3) win over first-time ATP Tour finalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Sunday, claiming his first title of the 2022 season. The Greek world number five Tsitsipas' second Masters 1000 title comes at the perfect time for the 23-year-old, who is hoping to improve on his runner-up finish at last year's French Open and claim a maiden Grand Slam title this year.

Athletics-Thompson-Herah clocks fastest women's 100m of 2022 in California

Five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah posted the fastest women's 100 metres in the world this year with a time of 10.89 seconds at the Golden Games in Walnut, California on Saturday. The Jamaican won her semi-final in what was her first outdoor 100m of the season. She opted not to run the final, with no reason given for her decision.

Golf-Spieth in shock after missing another tiny putt

Two weeks after missing a two-foot putt by being overly casual, Jordan Spieth had an even more astonishing faux pas from a shorter distance at RBC Heritage tournament in South Carolina on Saturday. Spieth this time missed from a distance officially measured at only 18 inches, though it looked to be even shorter, at the final hole of the third round at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island.

Cricket-Broad says he's not keen to take over from Root as England test captain

England bowler Stuart Broad said he was not thinking about replacing Joe Root as the test captain, while adding that he felt no "bitterness" towards Root after being dropped from the squad for their recent tour of the Caribbean. Root ended his five-year tenure on Friday, saying the job had taken a heavy toll on him recently.

Cricket-Rohit not giving up despite Mumbai's sixth IPL defeat on the trot

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma's barren spell with the bat and his team's winless run continued on Saturday with the Indian Premier League's most successful franchise slumping to their sixth defeat in as many matches in this season's tournament. Lucknow Super Giants, one of the two new teams in this season's 10-team IPL, defeated Mumbai by 18 runs on Saturday to jump to second spot in the table.

Cycling-Van Baarle wins Paris-Roubaix classic

Dutchman Dylan van Baarle won the Paris-Roubaix Monument classic race, a 257.2-km ride from Compiegne on Sunday. The Ineos Grenadiers rider beat Belgium's Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Swiss Stefan Kueng (Groupama-FDJ) who came home second and third, respectively.

Soccer-Newcastle's Guimaraes fires last-gasp winner against Leicester

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes grabbed a glorious stoppage-time winner with the first headed goal of his career as the hosts beat Leicester City 2-1 on Sunday to take another vital step towards preserving their Premier League status. Guimaraes struck twice to secure the victory that moved Newcastle up to 14th place on 37 points, 12 above Burnley in 18th spot having played a game more, with Leicester now just three points ahead of the Magpies in ninth.

