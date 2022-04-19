Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool have to be 'angry' and 'greedy' against Man Utd, says Klopp; Duke C Mark Williams declares for NBA draft and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Liverpool have to be 'angry' and 'greedy' against Man Utd, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has told his players to view their Premier League game against Manchester United later on Tuesday as the most important three points of their lives as they continue their push for an unprecedented quadruple. Liverpool, who have already won the League Cup and are in the FA Cup final and the Champions League semi-finals, trail league leaders Manchester City by a point with seven games left.

Duke C Mark Williams declares for NBA draft

Duke center and 2021-22 ACC Defensive Player of the Year Mark Williams declared for the NBA draft on Monday after two seasons with the Blue Devils. The 7-foot Williams made the announcement in an 82-second video posted to Twitter.

Soccer-Barca's shock loss to Cadiz puts Real on verge of the LaLiga title

Barcelona's faint hopes of catching LaLiga leaders Real Madrid suffered a huge blow as they slipped to a shock 1-0 home defeat by relegation-threatened Cadiz on Monday. Real's last-gasp victory at Sevilla on Sunday extended their advantage over Barca in second to 15 points, but Xavi Hernandez's in-form side was expected to close the gap by beating Cadiz at the Camp Nou.

Athletics-Fifty years on, women's pioneer returns to Boston Marathon

Back in 1972, Val Rogosheske was one of only eight runners in the inaugural women's division at the Boston Marathon. On Monday she was the official starter for the professional women's field and more than 12,000 women took part in the race. "It's hard to imagine going from that small number to 12- 14,000 women here today, and so it just makes me feel so good to know how opportunity has expanded for women, and how women are seizing the moment and taking advantage of it," Rogosheske said ahead of the race she ran with her two daughters.

NFL-Kaepernick willing to accept backup QB role if given chance

Colin Kaepernick remains committed to making a National Football League (NFL) comeback and would accept a role as a backup quarterback to make it happen, according to the latest episode of the "I Am Athlete" podcast. Kaepernick sparked a polarizing national debate in 2016 when he protested against racial injustice by kneeling during the U.S. national anthem before games and has not played in the NFL since that year.

Tom Brady on return: 'I just love the competition

A competitive nature prompted Tom Brady to decide last month that retirement wasn't for him. Brady, 44, made rare public comments Monday about getting back into the game just 40 days after he called it quits. In particular, the NFC divisional playoff loss by his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in January weighed on him.

Tennis-Nadal back in training ahead of French Open

Australian Open champion Rafa Nadal resumed training on Monday after four weeks out due to a stress fracture in his rib, a month out from the French Open where the Spaniard will bid for a record-extending 14th title. Nadal, 35, last played in the final of Indian Wells against Taylor Fritz on March 22, falling to a straight-sets defeat. The injury forced him to skip claycourt tournaments in Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

Next 'Match': Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

The latest edition of the Turner Sports golf exhibition series known as "The Match" will pit two of the best quarterbacks of all-time against two of the NFL's biggest young stars. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will team up to face Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen on June 1 at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

Golf-Tennis champion Barty signs up for global celebrity series

Former tennis world number one Ash Barty has added fuel to speculation that her post-retirement sporting career will focus on golf by signing up for a series of exhibition tournaments featuring 23 other celebrities from the world of sport. Barty, who retired at the age of 25 last month, will represent rest of the world team captained by Ernie Els against a United States team led by another major winner, Fred Couples.

Athletics-Kenyans Jepchirchir, Chebet win Boston Marathon

Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir edged a thrilling sprint finish to win the women's Boston Marathon on Monday, as fellow Kenyan Evans Chebet dominated a stellar field to claim the men's title. With one mile remaining, Jepchirchir moved ahead of Ababel Yeshaneh but the Ethiopian refused to bow and retook the lead before the pair battled down the final stretch.

