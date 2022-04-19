Sports News Roundup: Tennis-France pulls out of bidding process to host Davis Cup group stage; Boxing-Briton Khan says he was robbed at gunpoint in London and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-France pulls out of bidding process to host Davis Cup group stage

France's tennis federation (FFT) said it has pulled out of the bidding process to become a host for the group stage of this year's Davis Cup Finals due to "onerous financial and operational conditions". The International Tennis Federation had initially named Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg and Malaga as hosts for the group stage of the men's team competition from Sept. 14-18.

Boxing-Briton Khan says he was robbed at gunpoint in London

British boxer Amir Khan said he had been robbed at gunpoint in London but that both he and his wife were unharmed in the incident. "Just had my watch taken off me at gunpoint in East London, Leyton," Khan wrote on Twitter. "I crossed the road with Faryal (Makhdoom), luckily she was a few steps behind me.

MLB roundup: Freddie Freeman homers, leads Dodgers past Braves

Freddie Freeman's first home run with his new team came in his first at-bat against his former team and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 7-4 victory over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Monday. In the first matchup of 2022 between teams that met in each of the past two National League Championship Series, the Dodgers took control with a five-run fourth inning that included a three-run double from Trea Turner.

NBA roundup: Jalen Brunson nets 41 as Mavs even series with Jazz

Jalen Brunson exploded for 41 points, Maxi Kleber added 25 and the host Dallas Mavericks were on fire from outside to overcome superstar Luka Doncic's absence in a 110-104 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. The teams' first-round Western Conference playoff series is tied at one win apiece heading to games in Salt Lake City on Thursday and Saturday.

Soccer-LaLiga talking points

Talking points from the weekend in LaLiga. REAL MADRID CLOSING IN ON THE TITLE

Tom Brady on return: 'I just love the competition

A competitive nature prompted Tom Brady to decide last month that retirement wasn't for him. Brady, 44, made rare public comments Monday about getting back into the game just 40 days after he called it quits. In particular, the NFC divisional playoff loss by his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in January weighed on him.

Soccer-China relinquishes East Asian hosting rights due to COVID situation

China has been replaced by Japan as hosts of the East Asian Football Championships in July due to COVID-19 issues, organizers said on Tuesday. China had been due to host the East Asian Football Federation's (EAFF) flagship competition for the third time after 2008 and 2015 but withdrew due to the "recent situations of COVID-19 pandemic" across the country.

Golf-Tennis champion Barty signs up for global celebrity series

Former tennis world number one Ash Barty has added fuel to speculation that her post-retirement sporting career will focus on golf by signing up for a series of exhibition tournaments featuring 23 other celebrities from the world of sport. Barty, who retired at the age of 25 last month, will represent rest of the world team captained by Ernie Els against a United States team led by another major winner, Fred Couples.

NHL roundup: Capitals halt Avalanche's 9-game winning streak

Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal at 10:46 of the third period and the Washington Capitals defeated the Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night in Denver, snapping Colorado's nine-game winning streak. Alex Ovechkin scored his 48th goal of the season and Garnet Hathaway added a goal for the Capitals, who have won six of seven. Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves.

Athletics-Kenyans Jepchirchir, Chebet win Boston Marathon

Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir edged a thrilling sprint finish to win the women's Boston Marathon on Monday, as fellow Kenyan Evans Chebet dominated a stellar field to claim the men's title. With one mile remaining, Jepchirchir moved ahead of Ababel Yeshaneh but the Ethiopian refused to bow and retook the lead before the pair battled down the final stretch.

