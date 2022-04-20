Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Guardiola says Man City's hectic schedule taking a toll on squad; Tennis-Thiem happy with Belgrade display despite losing on return from injury and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Guardiola says Man City's hectic schedule taking a toll on squad

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said their intense fixture schedule is taking a heavy toll and that his squad was administered "71 treatments" between their games against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool last week. City's last four games included home and away Champions League matches against Atletico as well as Premier League and FA Cup fixtures against Liverpool, all in the space of 12 days.

Tennis-Thiem happy with Belgrade display despite losing on return from injury

Dominic Thiem said he was happy with elements of his performance at the Serbia Open on Tuesday despite going down to Australian John Millman in the former U.S. Open champion's first Tour-level match in 10 months. The 28-year-old, who finished runner-up at the French Open twice and once at the Australian Open before winning the 2020 U.S. Open, lost 3-6 6-3 4-6 after battling for over two-and-half hours at the ATP 250 event in Belgrade.

NHL roundup: Aleksander Barkov, Panthers extend winning streak to 11

Aleksander Barkov completed a hat trick 20 seconds into overtime and the Florida Panthers rallied late to defeat the New York Islanders 3-2 Tuesday night in Elmont, N.Y., for their 11th consecutive win. Barkov got behind the defense, took a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau, and slid the puck past Ilya Sorokin for the game-winner, his 37th goal of the season.

Tennis-Russian players to be barred from competing at Wimbledon - report

Russian players will not be allowed to compete at Wimbledon this year due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, according to a report on sports industry news site Sportico on Tuesday. Earlier this month, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which organizes the grasscourt Grand Slam, said it was in talks with the British government on the participation of players from Russia and Belarus.

Soccer-Chelsea's top-four rivals had the advantage after cup exits, says Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said their rivals for the Champions League places had failed to capitalize on the "huge advantage" they were given after early cup exits allowed them to focus on the race for the top four. Chelsea has reached the final of the FA Cup, League Cup, and Club World Cup, as well as the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and has played more games this season than any other Premier League club.

MLB roundup: Max Fried, Braves shut down Dodgers

Max Fried was perfect through five innings and Travis d'Arnaud hit a home run as the visiting Atlanta Braves earned a 3-1 victory Tuesday over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fried (1-2) retired the first 15 batters he faced before Hanser Alberto singled to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning. The left-hander wound up allowing two hits and no walks while striking out eight over seven scoreless innings.

Swimming-Duel in the Pool between the US and Australia to return in Sydney

Australia and the United States will revive the bilateral Duel in the Pool contest after a gap of 15 years in Sydney in August, Swimming Australia announced on Wednesday. The rivalry between the swimming powerhouses was revived at the Tokyo Olympics last year, where a resurgent Australia ran the United States close in the final medal tally.

NBA roundup: Brandon Ingram, Pelicans even series with Suns

Brandon Ingram recorded 37 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists and the New Orleans Pelicans evened their first-round playoff series against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns at one game apiece with a solid 125-114 road triumph on Tuesday night. CJ McCollum made six 3-pointers and had 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as the eighth-seeded Pelicans outplayed the powerful Suns.

Soccer-Brazil's Pele back in hospital as tumor treatment continues

Brazilian soccer great Pele returned to the hospital on Monday as he continues to receive treatment for cancer, Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital said in a medical note on Tuesday. Edson Arantes do Nascimento's clinical condition is good and stable, and he is likely to be discharged in the next few days, doctors said, using Pele's full name.

Soccer-Liverpool go top after crushing United with Salah's double

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool thumped old rivals Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday to move top of the Premier League, for 24 hours at least. After a 5-0 win at Old Trafford in October, this was another humiliation of United by Juergen Klopp's team, who were barely threatened by their lifeless opponents.

