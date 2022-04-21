Sports News Roundup: Djokovic slams 'crazy' Wimbledon ban on Russian, Belarusian players; Combat sports-Ice Wars promises 'prize fighting on ice' and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Djokovic slams 'crazy' Wimbledon ban on Russian, Belarusian players

World number one Novak Djokovic said Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine is "crazy". Wimbledon announced on Wednesday that it had barred all Russian and Belarusian players from this year's championships due to the invasion, which Russia calls a "special operation".

Soccer-Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton join Broughton's bid to buy Chelsea

Former tennis world number one Serena Williams and seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton have joined Martin Broughton's bid to buy Premier League club Chelsea, a source close to the bid told Reuters on Thursday. Former Liverpool chairman Broughton's consortium includes World Athletics President Sebastian Coe and wealthy investors from around the world, who the group says all want to maintain Chelsea's top status.

Combat sports-Ice Wars promises 'prize fighting on ice'

Upstart combat sports league "Ice Wars" will pit ice hockey enforcers against each other in a rink next month but instead of scoring the puck, the goal is to knock your opponent out cold. "I'm calling it prize fighting on ice because at the end of the day, there is no hockey being played," Ice Wars president A.J. Galante told Reuters.

Soccer-Manchester United name Ten Hag as new permanent manager

Manchester United have named Ajax Amsterdam coach Erik ten Hag as their new manager to succeed interim boss Ralf Rangnick from the end of this season, the Premier League club said on Thursday. United said the Dutchman had signed a three-year deal, running until June 2025 with an option for a one-year extension. The deal is subject to work visa requirements.

NHL-League plans four regular-season games in Europe later this year

The National Hockey League (NHL) is planning to hold a series of regular-season games and two exhibition games in Europe this year marking their first international appearances since 2019. The San Jose Sharks and the Nashville Predators will open their season on Oct. 7 and 8 in Prague, while the Columbus Blue Jackets will take on the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 4 and 5 in Tampere, Finland.

Soccer-Spanish court ends protection for Super League clubs

A Spanish judge has lifted measures that prevented UEFA and FIFA from taking action against clubs that wanted to create a European Super League. In the ruling, published on Thursday, the commercial court in Madrid said it was lifting measures that had been adopted in April last year as even if clubs were punished by FIFA and UEFA it would not stop them going ahead with their Super League plans.

Tennis-Ukraine's Svitolina says anti-war Russians, Belarusians should not face ban

Elina Svitolina said Russian and Belarusian players who denounce Moscow's invasion of her country Ukraine should be allowed to participate at Wimbledon. The grasscourt major announced on Wednesday that Russian and Belarusian competitors would be banned from this year's tournament.

Soccer-Man Utd's Maguire receives bomb threat at family home-BBC

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has received a bomb threat to his home in Cheshire with local police conducting a sweep of the venue, the BBC and others reported on Thursday. Defender Maguire, who lives with his fiance and two young children, had received the threat via email, reports said.

Motor racing-Leclerc ready to feel the fervour of the Ferrari fans

The massed ranks of Ferrari fans will be hoping to celebrate a triumphant homecoming at Imola on Sunday after Charles Leclerc's early season domination raised expectations to the highest levels in years. The Monegasque has taken 71 of a possible 78 points and Imola, a circuit named after team founder Enzo and son Dino, offers a scoring bonanza as the first sprint race of the campaign as well as first European round.

Soccer-Ronaldo thanks Liverpool fans for show of support

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo thanked supporters of Liverpool for their display of support in Tuesday's Premier League meeting between the teams, which the Portuguese player missed due to the death of his newborn son. Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez had announced in October last year they were expecting twins, but said on Monday that one of the two babies had died.

