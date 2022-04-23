Sports News Roundup: Verstappen wins Imola sprint as Leclerc stretches F1 lead; Arsenal dent Man Utd top-four hopes with 3-1 win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Ferrari boss confident Sainz will adapt to new pressure

Carlos Sainz will learn to manage the pressure of being in a team fighting for wins and championships, Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said after the Spaniard crashed in sprint qualifying at the Italian team's home Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Sainz, whose new contract keeping him at Maranello until at least 2024 was announced this week, qualified 10th for the 100km race that decides the starting grid for Sunday's main event at Imola.

Soccer-Samba style propels Newcastle to 3-0 win over Norwich

Newcastle United's Brazilian contingent sprung to the fore when Joelinton scored a brace and Bruno Guimaraes netted once in an emphatic 3-0 Premier League victory over struggling Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday. The win moves Newcastle into the top half of the table and is another sign of their rapid improvement under manager Eddie Howe, who steered the side to their first league victory at Norwich in 28 years.

Motor racing-Verstappen wins Imola sprint as Leclerc stretches F1 lead

Formula One champion Max Verstappen won a sprint for pole position at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Saturday, but Ferrari's Charles Leclerc still stretched his overall lead to 40 points. The Dutch driver had already secured the official pole for the record books in a wet Friday qualifying for the sprint but Saturday's result made that concrete as well as bagging him eight points.

Soccer-Arsenal dent Man Utd top-four hopes with 3-1 win

Arsenal dealt a blow to Manchester United's hopes of a top-four Premier League finish as Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka struck in a 3-1 win on Saturday that revived the home side's chances of Champions League football next season. Arsenal were rewarded for their blistering early pace as Tavares tapped home in the third minute after United goalkeeper David de Gea pushed away a curling effort by Saka, following some poor defending by the visitors at The Emirates.

Soccer-Leicester held to goalless draw by Aston Villa

A below-par Leicester City played out a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa at home in the Premier League on Saturday, a result that ended a four-match losing streak for Steven Gerrard's visiting side. Leicester looked more likely to open the scoring in the early stages but fashioned few clear openings, with James Maddison's curling freekick the Foxes' best effort in an uninspiring first half from both sides.

Tennis-Alcaraz to break into top 10 with win over Tsitsipas in Barcelona

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will break into the world's top 10 rankings for the first time on Monday after the teenager defeated top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals of the claycourt tournament in Barcelona. Alcaraz, 18, overcame a comeback charge from world number five Tsitsipas to reach his fourth semi-final of the season with a 6-4 5-7 6-2 victory on Friday.

Soccer-Jesus hits four as Man City extend lead at top with thrashing of Watford

Four goals from Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus earned Manchester City a 5-1 win over relegation-threatened Watford on Saturday, a victory that moved Pep Guardiola's side four points clear at the top of the Premier League standings. With title rivals Liverpool not in action until Sunday against Everton, City were overwhelming favourites to put Watford to the sword at the Etihad Stadium, with a double from Jesus' edging them 2-0 in front inside 24 minutes.

Cricket-Pakistan's Abid cleared to return four months after angioplasty

Pakistan opener Abid Ali has been cleared by doctors to return to the field four months after undergoing angioplasty, the 34-year-old said. Abid was diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome after he complained of chest pain during a domestic first-class match in Pakistan in December.

Cricket-Stokes backs 'good friend' Root to keep shining with bat

Ben Stokes has backed Joe Root to continue his run-scoring spree with the bat, offering his England team mate "nothing but love, respect and support" after his decision to quit test captaincy. Root stepped down last week, saying the job had taken a heavy toll on him recently, after dispiriting tours of Australia and the Caribbean capped a string of poor results.

Cricket-Fracas over umpire's decision mar Buttler's brilliance in IPL

Jos Buttler scored another Twenty20 century to power Rajasthan Royals to the top of the Indian Premier League table but Friday's 15-run win over Delhi Capitals was overshadowed by farcical protests over an umpiring decision in the final over. England batter Buttler smashed 116 off 65 deliveries for his third hundred in this season's IPL as Rajasthan posted 222-2 after being put in to bat first at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

