Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Lampard 'more positive' of Everton's Premier League survival despite derby defeat; Boxing-Fury bounces back to bow out in style with TKO win and more

Soccer-Lampard 'more positive' of Everton's Premier League survival despite derby defeat

Everton slipped into the relegation zone with Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool but manager Frank Lampard said the game had left him "more positive" about the club's chances of Premier League survival. Everton is now 18th and trails Burnley, who has played one game more, by two points.

Boxing-Fury bounces back to bow out in style with TKO win

Tyson Fury emerged unscathed from a turbulent fight week to cement his place among the greats of heavyweight boxing with a stunning TKO win over Dillian Whyte in what "The Gypsy King" said would be his final bout. Fury had to face a barrage of questions about his relationship with Daniel Kinahan, his former advisor and one of three men named as leaders of the Kinahan organized crime gang recently sanctioned by U.S. authorities.

NHL roundup: Panthers win 13th straight game

Brandon Montour scored at 2:26 of overtime and the Florida Panthers defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 Saturday night at Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers won a franchise-record 13th consecutive game.

NBA roundup: Jazz edge Mavericks to tie playoff series

Rudy Gobert made a key rebound and an even bigger dunk with 11 seconds remaining to boost the Utah Jazz to a series-tying 100-99 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City. Jordan Clarkson led Utah in scoring with 25 points, Donovan Mitchell added 23 points, seven assists, and six rebounds, and Gobert finished with 17 points and 15 boards in a game that nearly slipped away.

Kansas guards Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun declare for NBA draft

Kansas All-American Ochai Agbaji and fellow guard Christian Braun announced Sunday they are entering the NBA draft. Agbaji was named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four after the Jayhawks defeated North Carolina 72-69 in the national championship game earlier this month.

Sport-Verstappen and Thompson-Herah win top Laureus awards

Formula One champion Max Verstappen was named the 2022 Laureus Sportsman of the Year while Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah bagged the top women's honor at the digital awards ceremony in Seville on Sunday. Verstappen became the first Dutch driver to win the world championship when he clinched his maiden crown by beating seven-time winner Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the last race of the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi in December.

Capitals' star Alex Ovechkin exits with an upper-body injury

Washington Capitals star left wing Alex Ovechkin left Sunday night's home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs with what the Capitals said was an upper-body injury. Ovechkin, who is fourth in the NHL with 50 goals this season and third in the league all-time with 780, was hurt when he tripped over the goalie stick of Toronto's Erik Kallgren after missing on a breakaway. Ovechkin slid into the end boards and left the ice in apparent pain and with a possible shoulder injury.

Tennis-Teenager Alcaraz mirrors Nadal with Barcelona crown

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz captured the fourth title of his young career by beating eighth seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 6-2 in the Barcelona Open final on Sunday, hours after winning a grueling semi-final that was postponed due to rain. The 18-year-old will enter the top 10 of the world rankings on Monday at the same age, on the same date, and after a triumph in the same tournament as compatriot and 21-times major winner, Rafa Nadal did in 2005.

Soccer-Liverpool keep up chase with derby win, Burnley add to Everton's woes

Liverpool won the Merseyside derby 2-0 on Sunday to move back to within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City and push neighbors Everton into the relegation zone. Everton's troubles were enhanced by a rejuvenated Burnley beating Wolverhampton Wanders 1-0 at Turf Moor to move out of the bottom three for the first time since October.

Tennis-WTA chief promises 'strong reactions' to ban on Russian, Belarusian players

Women's Tennis Association chief Steve Simon has warned Wimbledon organizers and Britain's tennis body of "strong reactions" to their decision to ban players from Russia and Belarus from competing in tournaments. The All England Club (AELTC), which organizes the grasscourt major, and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) have said they will not allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete in events in the United Kingdom due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

