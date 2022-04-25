Sports News Roundup: Tennis-WTA not returning to China in 2022, wants resolution to Peng case; Soccer-Lampard 'more positive' of Everton's Premier League survival despite derby defeat and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-WTA not returning to China in 2022, wants resolution to Peng case

The WTA is still working to find a resolution to the standoff with China over the Peng Shuai issue but will not return to the country this year, Tour chief Steve Simon said. Former doubles world number one Peng's well-being became a concern for the WTA after she posted a message on social media last November accusing China's former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault.

Soccer-Lampard 'more positive' of Everton's Premier League survival despite derby defeat

Everton slipped into the relegation zone with Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool but manager Frank Lampard said the game had left him "more positive" about the club's chances of Premier League survival. Everton is now 18th and trails Burnley, who has played one game more, by two points.

MLB roundup: Brewers edge Phillies behind Christian Yelich's sac fly in 9th

Christian Yelich hit an RBI sacrifice fly in the ninth inning for the game's only run to lift the Milwaukee Brewers past the host Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 on Sunday. The Brewers took two of three in the series, including the last two. They won on Sunday despite getting only three hits.

NBA roundup: Nuggets defeat Warriors, avoid a series sweep

Nikola Jokic scored 37 points, Monte Morris had 19 of his 24 in the second half and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Golden State Warriors 126-121 on Sunday to avoid a sweep of the Western Conference first-round series. Aaron Gordon had 21 points, Bones Hyland scored 15, and DeMarcus Cousins 10 for Denver, which trails the series 3-1. Game 5 is at Golden State on Wednesday night.

Boxing-Fury bounces back to bow out in style with TKO win

Tyson Fury emerged unscathed from a turbulent fight week to cement his place among the greats of heavyweight boxing with a stunning TKO win over Dillian Whyte in what "The Gypsy King" said would be his final bout. Fury had to face a barrage of questions about his relationship with Daniel Kinahan, his former advisor and one of three men named as leaders of the Kinahan organized crime gang recently sanctioned by U.S. authorities.

Kansas guards Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun declare for NBA draft

Kansas All-American Ochai Agbaji and fellow guard Christian Braun announced Sunday they are entering the NBA draft. Agbaji was named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four after the Jayhawks defeated North Carolina 72-69 in the national championship game earlier this month.

NHL roundup: Lightning's Nicholas Paul scores twice, Panthers' streak ends

Nicholas Paul scored twice, including a sensational shorthanded goal to put his team up for good, as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the host Florida Panthers 8-4 on Sunday night at Sunrise, Fla. The loss snapped the Panthers' franchise-record 13-game win streak. The Panthers hadn't lost since March 27 at the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Soccer-Liverpool keep up chase with derby win, Burnley add to Everton's woes

Liverpool won the Merseyside derby 2-0 on Sunday to move back to within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City and push neighbors Everton into the relegation zone. Everton's troubles were enhanced by a rejuvenated Burnley beating Wolverhampton Wanders 1-0 at Turf Moor to move out of the bottom three for the first time since October.

Games-OCA confident Asian Games will go ahead in September - official

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has requested an update from Beijing on the COVID-19 situation in China but remains confident the Asian Games will go ahead in Hangzhou in September, a senior official at the body told Reuters on Monday.

The 19th edition of the multi-sport Games, second in size only to the Summer Olympics, is scheduled to take place from Sept. 10-25 in the capital of Zhejiang province, some 175 kilometers southwest of Shanghai.

