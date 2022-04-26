Sports News Roundup: Boxing-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou eyes Fury fight; Rugby-All Blacks to open Ireland series at Eden Park fortress and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Boxing-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou eyes Fury fight

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou said he hopes to fight Tyson Fury in a crossover bout in 2023 and that there is a "70% chance" his next opponent will be the British boxer. WBC heavyweight champion Fury had suggested he would fight Ngannou when the pair spoke in the ring following the Briton's win over Dillian Whyte on Saturday.

Rugby-All Blacks to open Ireland series at Eden Park fortress

New Zealand will kick off their international season against Ireland at Eden Park on July 2 before meeting the Six Nations runners-up at Dunedin and Wellington in the three-test series. The All Blacks have won 46 consecutive matches at Eden Park since their last loss at the Auckland venue in 1994 and will hope to extend the streak after losing 29-20 in their last clash against the Irish in Dublin in November.

Exclusive: Boxing - Usyk mounts Ukraine relief effort ahead of Joshua fight

Olympic gold medallist Oleksandr Usyk will harness the star power of his rematch with Briton Anthony Joshua to raise relief funds for his native Ukraine, the unified heavyweight champion told Reuters. Usyk and Joshua are expected to fight later this year, though a date and location have not been determined.

Boxing: Whyte says Fury's push during the knockout sequence was illegal

Dillian Whyte believes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury got away with an illegal push during their title fight on Saturday and has demanded a rematch after suffering a sixth-round technical knockout at Wembley Stadium. Fury appeared to push fellow Briton Whyte after landing a devastating uppercut with one second to go in the round, eventually forcing referee Mark Lyson to stop the fight.

Golf-Mickelson asks PGA Tour for release to play LIV Golf event

Phil Mickelson has asked the PGA Tour for a release that would allow him to play the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event near London in June and he has also registered to play in the PGA Championship and U.S. Open, his agent said. Players had until Monday to submit a request to the PGA Tour to compete at a conflicting tour event. The first LIV Golf Invitational will be held from June 9-11 at the Centurion Golf Club outside of London.

ATP roundup: Frances Tiafoe rallies in Portugal

Fifth seed Frances Tiafoe rebounded from a tough first set to defeat Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 2-6, 7-5, 6-0 Monday in the first round of the Millennium Estoril Open in Estoril, Portugal. Tiafoe lost his serve in the opening game of the match and quickly slipped behind. But after eking out a close win in the second set, the American dominated the final set -- going 3-for-3 on break point opportunities and saving all three break points he faced.

Swimming-FINA investigating after Rylov competes while serving ban

Swimming's world governing body FINA said on Monday it has launched an internal review after Russian swimmer Evgeny Rylov competed at the national championships while serving a ban for attending a rally in support of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rylov, who won gold in the 100m and 200m meters backstroke events at last year's Tokyo Olympics, was among several athletes who attended a massive rally at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow last month hosted by president Vladimir Putin.

Maple Leafs sign Hobey Baker-winning G Dryden McKay

Goaltender Dryden McKay, the reigning Hobey Baker Award winner as the top player in college hockey, signed a two-year contract on Monday with the Toronto Maple Leafs AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies. McKay, who starred for four seasons at Minnesota State, recently received a six-month suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency after a positive test for ostarine, a prohibited substance. The 24-year-old goalie blamed the positive test on a tainted vitamin D3 immune booster that he took to avoid COVID-19.

Snowboarding-Olympic champion Kim to take a break for mental health

Double Olympic snowboarding champion Chloe Kim said she will sit out the 2022-23 season to focus on her mental health after a "draining" year. The American became the youngest woman to claim Olympic gold in snowboarding when she won the halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Games as a 17-year-old and defended her title in Beijing earlier this year.

Biden welcomes Stanley Cup winners Tampa Bay Lightning to White House

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the Tampa Bay Lightning to the White House on Monday to celebrate the National Hockey League team's back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, as he and his fellow Democrats battle with the Republican governor running the team's home state of Florida. Monday's visit was the Tampa Bay team's first-ever visit to the White House to celebrate a Stanley Cup championship win.

