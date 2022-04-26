Sports News Roundup: Boxing-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou eyes Fury fight; Tennis-Raducanu splits with coach Beltz after five months - BBC and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Boxing-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou eyes Fury fight

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou said he hopes to fight Tyson Fury in a crossover bout in 2023 and that there is a "70% chance" his next opponent will be the British boxer. WBC heavyweight champion Fury had suggested he would fight Ngannou when the pair spoke in the ring following the Briton's win over Dillian Whyte on Saturday.

Tennis-Raducanu splits with coach Beltz after five months - BBC

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has split with German coach Torben Beltz after working with him for five months, the BBC reported on Tuesday. Raducanu appointed Beltz as her coach in November after she had parted ways with Andrew Richardson following her surprise triumph at Flushing Meadows, where she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam.

Soccer-Liverpool to face Crystal Palace in pre-season friendly in Singapore

Liverpool will face Crystal Palace in Singapore as part of their pre-season tour of Asia in July, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Liverpool will meet Palace at the Singapore National Stadium on July 15, three days after facing Manchester United in Thailand.

NBA roundup: Celtics finish off sweep of Nets

Jayson Tatum scored 29 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter as the Boston Celtics never trailed and completed a four-game sweep of the Brooklyn Nets in their Eastern Conference first-round series by holding on for a 116-112 victory Monday night in New York. The second-seeded Celtics, who lost to the Nets in five games in this round last season, await the winner of the Milwaukee-Chicago series. The Bucks lead the Bulls three games to one.

MLB roundup: Five-run 9th propels Mets past Cardinals

Dominic Smith hit the decisive two-run single as the visiting New York Mets rallied for five runs in the ninth inning to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 on Monday. The Mets' decisive outburst featured an RBI single from Mark Canha, Smith's clutch hit and a two-run homer from Brandon Nimmo.

Swimming-FINA investigating after Rylov competes while serving ban

Swimming's world governing body FINA said on Monday it has launched an internal review after Russian swimmer Evgeny Rylov competed at the national championships while serving a ban for attending a rally in support of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rylov, who won gold in the 100m and 200m meters backstroke events at last year's Tokyo Olympics, was among several athletes who attended a massive rally at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow last month hosted by president Vladimir Putin.

Games-Australia, New Zealand not sending athletes to Asian Games

Australia will not be taking up an offer to send athletes to the Asian Games for the first time this year as none of the invited sports federations expressed an interest in going to Hangzhou, the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) said on Tuesday. The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) had invited a quota of around 300 athletes and 150 support staff from Oceania nations, including Australia and New Zealand, to compete at the Sept. 10-25 Games in the eastern Chinese city.

Soccer-Leeds boss Marsch hoping for success second time around against Man City

Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch is hoping for a better result when he comes up against Manchester City for a second time this season after his former side RB Leipzig lost a nine-goal Champions League thriller last year. Marsch was in charge of Leipzig when they were lost 6-3 to City in a group stage match in September before he parted ways with the Bundesliga club at the end of the year.

Snowboarding-Olympic champion Kim to take break for mental health

Double Olympic snowboarding champion Chloe Kim said she will sit out the 2022-23 season to focus on her mental health after a "draining" year. The American became the youngest woman to claim Olympic gold in snowboarding when she won the halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Games as a 17-year-old and defended her title in Beijing earlier this year.

Biden welcomes Stanley Cup winners Tampa Bay Lightning to White House

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the Tampa Bay Lightning to the White House on Monday to celebrate the National Hockey League team's back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, as he and his fellow Democrats battle with the Republican governor running the team's home state of Florida. Monday's visit was the Tampa Bay team's first-ever visit to the White House to celebrate a Stanley Cup championship win.

(With inputs from agencies.)