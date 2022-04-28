Sports News Roundup: Boxing-'I'm done': Fury sticks to a retirement plan after triumphing over Whyte; Rugby-All Blacks prop Moody out for the remainder of the season and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Boxing-'I'm done': Fury sticks to a retirement plan after triumphing over Whyte

WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury closed the door on a return to the ring, saying on Wednesday that the siren song of fame, fortune, and glory was simply not enough to lure him back. The Briton knocked out Dillian Whyte in front of a sell-out crowd at Wembley Stadium on Saturday to retain his heavyweight crown, telling fans afterward it was unlikely he would fight again.

Rugby-All Blacks prop Moody out for the remainder of the season

All Blacks prop Joe Moody will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament playing Super Rugby for the Canterbury Crusaders. The powerful loosehead, who has played 57 times for New Zealand, sustained the knee injury against the Auckland Blues two weeks ago and will have surgery on the joint.

Basketball-American import Adams named MVP in Australia's NBL

American point guard Jaylen Adams has been named Most Valuable Player in Australia's National Basketball League (NBL) after helping the Sydney Kings to the playoffs in his first season. The 25-year-old averaged 20.1 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds over the 2021-22 regular season as the Kings finished third in the standings to earn a semi-final series against the Illawarra Hawks.

Soccer-Liverpool manager Klopp hails 'world class' Mane

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hailed Sadio Mane's versatility after Senegal forward scored to help his side secure a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday. Mane, again playing in a more central role like he did in Premier League wins over Manchester United and Everton, scored in the 55th minute, shortly after an own goal had given Liverpool a second-half lead.

Penguins CEO David Morehouse steps down

Pittsburgh Penguins president/chief executive officer David Morehouse left his post-Wednesday after 16 years with the club. During Morehouse's time in charge, the Penguins won three Stanley Cups. His exit comes less than a year after previous owners Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux sold the team to Fenway Sports Group.

Motor racing-Struggling Mercedes could have upgrades for Miami

Formula One champions Mercedes could have new parts available to improve their bouncing car in time for next week's Miami Grand Prix, trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said on Wednesday. Mercedes have been wrestling with the 'porpoising' problem since the start of the season, with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton already 58 points behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after four races.

Soccer-Chelsea's recruitment plans behind schedule says Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said their recruitment plans for next season are running behind schedule due to the uncertainty over the club's ownership, but added that the squad would require only "cosmetic surgery". Chelsea was put up for sale by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Tennis-Rune shock for former champion Zverev in Munich

Danish teenager Holger Rune sealed the biggest win of his career at the Munich Open on Wednesday, outclassing top seed Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-2 for a spot in the quarter-finals of the ATP 250 claycourt tournament. The 18-year-old Rune broke world number three Zverev four times in a flawless performance for his first win over a player in the ATP top-10, ending the streak of the German who reached the quarter-finals in his previous five appearances.

Motor racing-Women's W Series sees Miami as a springboard to growth

Formula One's 46-year wait for a woman driver is likely to continue for some years but next week's Miami Grand Prix could be a significant springboard for the all-female W Series, according to founder Catherine Bond Muir. The single-seater championship, which uses F3 cars and partnered with Formula One in 2021, has expanded to 10 races and announced this week a multi-year live coverage deal with Britain's Sky Sports pay television.

