Sports News Roundup: Boxing-'I'm done': Fury sticks to a retirement plan after triumphing over Whyte; Basketball-American import Adams named MVP in Australia's NBL and more

Boxing-'I'm done': Fury sticks to a retirement plan after triumphing over Whyte

WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury closed the door on a return to the ring, saying on Wednesday that the siren song of fame, fortune, and glory was simply not enough to lure him back. The Briton knocked out Dillian Whyte in front of a sell-out crowd at Wembley Stadium on Saturday to retain his heavyweight crown, telling fans afterward it was unlikely he would fight again.

Basketball-American import Adams named MVP in Australia's NBL

American point guard Jaylen Adams has been named Most Valuable Player in Australia's National Basketball League (NBL) after helping the Sydney Kings to the playoffs in his first season. The 25-year-old averaged 20.1 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds over the 2021-22 regular season as the Kings finished third in the standings to earn a semi-final series against the Illawarra Hawks.

Games-PGA Tour winners Im, Kim to headline South Korea's Asian Games golf team

PGA Tour winners Im Sung-jae and Kim Si-woo will headline the South Korean men's quarter at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September, the Korea Golf Association said. The 2022 Games will be the first edition in which professional golfers are allowed to compete.

Soccer-Liverpool manager Klopp hails 'world class' Mane

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hailed Sadio Mane's versatility after Senegal forward scored to help his side secure a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday. Mane, again playing in a more central role like he did in Premier League wins over Manchester United and Everton, scored in the 55th minute, shortly after an own goal had given Liverpool a second-half lead.

MLB roundup: Giancarlo Stanton, Yanks overpower O's

Giancarlo Stanton hit his 350th career homer and lifted a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the sixth inning as the host New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Wednesday. Stanton reached the milestone in his 1,341st career game when he hit a two-run homer off Tyler Wells four batters in. He entered the night with four hits in his previous 31 at-bats and no homers in his prior 14 games.

Penguins CEO David Morehouse steps down

Pittsburgh Penguins president/chief executive officer David Morehouse left his post-Wednesday after 16 years with the club. During Morehouse's time in charge, the Penguins won three Stanley Cups. His exit comes less than a year after previous owners Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux sold the team to Fenway Sports Group.

NHL roundup: Stars snag final playoff berth

The Dallas Stars clinched the final spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs by earning a point for a 4-3 overtime loss to the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. Dallas eliminated the Vegas Golden Knights, who entered the evening four points behind the Stars for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Soccer-Chelsea's recruitment plans behind schedule says Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said their recruitment plans for next season are running behind schedule due to the uncertainty over the club's ownership, but added that the squad would require only "cosmetic surgery". Chelsea was put up for sale by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Tennis-Rune shock for former champion Zverev in Munich

Danish teenager Holger Rune sealed the biggest win of his career at the Munich Open on Wednesday, outclassing top seed Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-2 for a spot in the quarter-finals of the ATP 250 claycourt tournament. The 18-year-old Rune broke world number three Zverev four times in a flawless performance for his first win over a player in the ATP top-10, ending the streak of the German who reached the quarter-finals in his previous five appearances.

Motor racing-Women's W Series sees Miami as a springboard to growth

Formula One's 46-year wait for a woman driver is likely to continue for some years but next week's Miami Grand Prix could be a significant springboard for the all-female W Series, according to founder Catherine Bond Muir. The single-seater championship, which uses F3 cars and partnered with Formula One in 2021, has expanded to 10 races and announced this week a multi-year live coverage deal with Britain's Sky Sports pay television.

