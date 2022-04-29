Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Rangnick to discuss Ronaldo's Man United future with Ten Hag; Soccer-Chelsea has weeks to complete the sale, says UK minister and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Rangnick to discuss Ronaldo's Man United future with Ten Hag

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said he will discuss Cristiano Ronaldo's future with new manager Erik ten Hag and the club's board, with the Portugal forward's contract set to expire at the end of next season. Ronaldo re-joined United this season on a two-year deal from Juventus, returning to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003 to 2009.

Soccer-Chelsea has weeks to complete the sale, says UK minister

Premier League club Chelsea is on borrowed time and only has weeks to complete its sale, Britain's Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport told the BBC on Thursday. Chelsea was put up for sale by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich before sanctions were imposed on the oligarch by the British government over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leaving the club unable to sign new players or renew existing contracts.

MLB roundup: Andrew McCutchen delivers 3 RBIs to beat former team

Andrew McCutchen hit a home run and drove in two runs in the ninth inning Thursday as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates to complete a three-game series sweep. Trailing 2-1 entering the ninth against right-hander Chris Stratton (0-1), Milwaukee pinch-hitter Christian Yelich laid down a bunt single. Kolten Wong singled to right and pinch-hitter Omar Narvaez singled to left to load the bases.

Titans trade WR A.J. Brown to Eagles for pair of draft picks

The Tennessee Titans traded disgruntled receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for two draft picks during Thursday night's NFL draft in Las Vegas. The Titans acquired a first-round selection (18th overall) and a third-round pick (101st) for Brown, who had expressed unhappiness with his contract situation.

Boxing-Taylor, Serrano ready to make history with MSG showdown

The stage is set for the biggest fight in the history of women's boxing on Saturday when Ireland's Katie Taylor and Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano clash for the undisputed lightweight championship at New York's Madison Square Garden. Fifty-one years since the "Fight of the Century" between Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali, the world's most famous arena will host another transformative event in this showdown, with two women headlining there for the first time.

Soccer-Havertz must rediscover his scoring touch, says Chelsea manager Tuchel

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz needs to rediscover his scoring touch, manager Thomas Tuchel said, after the German international missed several chances in Thursday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Manchester United. Havertz could have put Chelsea in the lead in the first half when they dominated the game but was denied by United goalkeeper David de Gea.

Rugby-Spain out of 2023 World Cup for player eligibility breach

Spain has been disqualified from next year's Rugby World Cup in France after fielding an ineligible player in two matches during the 2021-22 Rugby Europe Championship, the Spanish federation (FER) and World Rugby announced on Thursday.

Spain's disqualification means Romania qualifies automatically and Portugal go into a playoff for a place at the tournament.

Jaguars select Georgia's Travon Walker No. 1 overall in the NFL draft

The outset of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas had a definite defensive flavor. The first five players selected Thursday night play on the defensive side of the ball, beginning with the Jacksonville Jaguars using the No. 1 overall pick on Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker.

Cycling-Pieters regains consciousness four months after training crash

Three-times Madison world champion Amy Pieters has regained consciousness after being put into an induced coma following a crash during training in Spain in December, her team SD Worx said on Thursday. The 30-year-old Dutchwoman was put into a coma after doctors performed surgery to relieve pressure on her brain following the accident in Alicante, Spain on Dec. 23.

ATP roundup: Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime survive upset scares

Norwegian second seed Casper Ruud dropped his first set before pushing back for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Slovakia's Alex Molcan on Thursday in the second round of the BMW Open in Munich, Germany. Ruud served six aces and saved five of eight breakpoints in order to advance. In the quarterfinals, he will face eighth seed Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands, who was a 6-2, 6-3 winner over Belarusian Egor Gerasimov.

