Sports News Roundup: NHL roundup: Panthers win, then seal Presidents' Trophy; Alpine skiing-Shiffrin at a loss to explain Beijing's disappointment and more

NHL roundup: Panthers win, then seal Presidents' Trophy

Spencer Knight made 27 saves for the visiting Panthers in a 4-0 win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night, and Florida later clinched the Presidents' Trophy. Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals while Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers, who had already wrapped up first place in the Atlantic Division and the No. 1 seed from the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin at a loss to explain Beijing's disappointment

Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin has opened up about the mental health issues she suffered since the death of her father and says she is still unable to explain how she came away from this year's Beijing Winter Games without a medal. The 27-year-old American detailed in a lengthy and deeply personal essay on The Players Tribune the extent of her grief at the loss of her father and how it still intruded into her life on a daily basis.

Soccer-Rangnick to discuss Ronaldo's Man United future with Ten Hag

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said he will discuss Cristiano Ronaldo's future with new manager Erik ten Hag and the club's board, with the Portugal forward's contract set to expire at the end of next season. Ronaldo re-joined United this season on a two-year deal from Juventus, returning to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003 to 2009.

NBA roundup: Sixers, Suns, Mavs wrap up series

Chris Paul scored 33 points in a perfect shooting performance as the visiting Phoenix Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 115-109 to clinch their first-round Western Conference playoff series in Game 6 on Thursday night. Paul made all 14 of his field-goal attempts and all four of his free throws, and Devin Booker returned from a hamstring injury and scored five of his 13 points in the final two minutes.

MLB roundup: Andrew McCutchen delivers 3 RBIs to beat former team

Andrew McCutchen hit a home run and drove in two runs in the ninth inning Thursday as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates to complete a three-game series sweep. Trailing 2-1 entering the ninth against right-hander Chris Stratton (0-1), Milwaukee pinch-hitter Christian Yelich laid down a bunt single. Kolten Wong singled to right and pinch-hitter Omar Narvaez singled to left to load the bases.

Titans trade WR A.J. Brown to Eagles for pair of draft picks

The Tennessee Titans traded disgruntled receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for two draft picks during Thursday night's NFL draft in Las Vegas. The Titans acquired a first-round selection (18th overall) and a third-round pick (101st) for Brown, who had expressed unhappiness with his contract situation.

Tennis-Belarusian Azarenka finds no sense in Wimbledon ban

Belarus' Victoria Azarenka said the Wimbledon ban on players from Russia and her country makes no sense and the former world number one called on the tennis governing bodies to take action against the decision. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which hosts the grass-court Grand Slam, took the decision in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the stand was swiftly condemned by the men's and women's tours.

Boxing-Taylor, Serrano ready to make history with MSG showdown

The stage is set for the biggest fight in the history of women's boxing on Saturday when Ireland's Katie Taylor and Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano clash for the undisputed lightweight championship at New York's Madison Square Garden. Fifty-one years since the "Fight of the Century" between Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali, the world's most famous arena will host another transformative event in this showdown, with two women headlining there for the first time.

Jaguars select Georgia's Travon Walker No. 1 overall in the NFL draft

The outset of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas had a definite defensive flavor. The first five players selected Thursday night play on the defensive side of the ball, beginning with the Jacksonville Jaguars using the No. 1 overall pick on Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker.

Swimming-Armstrong sets 50m backstroke world record at U.S. trials

Hunter Armstrong set a world record in the men's 50 meters backstroke at the U.S. swimming trials to earn a berth at the world championships in Hungary in June. Armstrong clocked a time of 23.71 to shave 0.09 seconds off Russian Kliment Kolesnikov's previous mark of 23.80 on Thursday.

