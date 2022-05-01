Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Thousands of Real Madrid fans celebrate league title with team; NHL-Lightning enter playoffs seeking rare Stanley Cup three-peat and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Thousands of Real Madrid fans celebrate league title with team

About 150,000 jubilant Real Madrid fans flocked to the city's central Cibeles fountain on Saturday to join the players for a celebration of their record-extending 35th LaLiga title which was clinched with a 4-0 home win against Espanyol. The supporters started gathering around the central landmark where the club usually celebrates their successes almost an hour before the end of Saturday's game, which Real won easily with two first-half goals by Rodrygo spurring them on.

NHL-Lightning enter playoffs seeking rare Stanley Cup three-peat

The Tampa Bay Lightning enter the NHL playoffs chasing a rare three-peat as Stanley Cup champions while the Florida Panthers hope to put the finishing touches on what has been a dominant season. The playoffs mark the most exciting time of year for hockey fans, a grueling two-month tournament featuring 16 teams and four best-of-seven rounds that award those on the winning team the right to have their names etched onto the silver trophy.

Soccer-Brilliant Benzema guides Real Madrid to league title

Real Madrid's triumphant 2021-22 LaLiga campaign will be remembered for the exploits of striker Karim Benzema. The marauding French international scored his 26th goal in 30 league games on Saturday, sealing Real's 4-0 home win over Espanyol that secured a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with four games to spare.

NFL-Australian giant Faalele drafted by Ravens

Australian offensive tackle Daniel Faalele will enter the NFL as the heaviest man in the league after being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft by the Baltimore Ravens. The 2.03-m, 174-kg colossus from Melbourne was taken with the 110th pick by the John Harbaugh-coached Ravens after impressing at the University of Minnesota.

Boxing-Taylor triumphs over Serrano in the history-making night at MSG

Katie Taylor retained her undisputed lightweight world championship on Saturday, with a split-decision victory over Amanda Serrano on a historic night in Madison Square Garden in front of a raucous sellout crowd. The Irishwoman, who stretched her unbeaten professional record to 21-0, and Serrano were the first women to headline a fight at the world's most famous arena and put on a show-stopping performance equal to the occasion.

Soccer-Lyon knock PSG out to set up the Champions League final against Barcelona

Olympique Lyonnais will be gunning for a record-extending eighth women's Champions League title against Barcelona after a 2-1 away win helped them beat Paris St Germain 5-3 on aggregate in their semi-final tie on Saturday. Ada Hegerberg and Wendie Renard scored either side of Marie-Antoinette Katoto's equalizer as the seven-time champions capitalized on their opponents' mistakes in both legs to reach their 10th final in the competition.

Boxing-Taylor punches her way to Irish sporting immortality

Katie Taylor battled her way into Irish sporting immortality on Saturday, outlasting one of the most powerful fighters in the world's most famous arena in the biggest fight in the history of women's boxing. There appears to be no hyperbole unworthy of the undefeated, undisputed lightweight world champion, who slugged through 10 rounds against Puerto Rico's Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden, an iconic arena they were the first women to headline.

Badminton-Marin wins European Championships after lengthy injury layoff

Three-time world champion Carolina Marin clinched the European Championships title for the sixth time on Saturday, making a triumphant return after a knee injury sidelined her for 10 months. Marin, who injured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee in June last year, was unable to defend her women's singles crown at the Tokyo Olympics.

Soccer-Man City and Liverpool keep on winning, Norwich relegated

The Premier League top two continued to outdo each other on Saturday as both Manchester City and Liverpool earned crucial wins in their bids for the title, while bottom side Norwich City had their relegation confirmed after losing 2-0 at Aston Villa. Elsewhere down the bottom, Burnley's revival under caretaker boss Mike Jackson continued as a thrilling 2-1 win at Watford pulled them five points clear of the relegation zone, a result that ensured Norwich will play Championship football next term.

Cricket-NFL, NBA stars invest in IPL's Rajasthan franchise

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul and NFL duo Larry Fitzgerald and Kelvin Beachum have invested in the Rajasthan Royals, the Indian Premier League franchise said on Sunday, underlining IPL's growing global appeal. The popular Twenty20 league, which counts Bollywood actors and industrialists among franchise owners and attracts the who's who of cricket, has grown into a 10-team affair this season with Gujarat and Ahmedabad paying a combined $1.7 billion to come on board.

