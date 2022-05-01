Left Menu

Real Madrid crowned La Liga champions for record 35th time

Real Madrid took to the field against Espanyol knowing that all they needed was one point to secure their record-extending 35th La Liga title, but the Los Blancos went out guns blazing to take all three points.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 01-05-2022 13:42 IST
Real Madrid took to the field against Espanyol knowing that all they needed was one point to secure their record-extending 35th La Liga title, but the Los Blancos went out guns blazing to take all three points. Ancelotti's men put on a stellar display to convincingly defeat the Catalan side courtesy of a first-half brace from Rodrygo and goals from Asensio and Benzema in the second half. The Madridistas sealed their 35th league title with four games left to play in the competition.

The hosts found a way through on the half-hour mark. Rodrygo played a neat one-two with Marcelo on the edge of the box before driving past two defenders and slotting the ball into the net with his right foot. The Bernabeu was right behind their team, who made it 2-0 before the break. It was Rodrygo on target again in the 43rd minute, putting in a spectacular performance as he finished after Mariano had won the ball near the area.

The third goal arrived in the 56th minute. Camavinga won the ball back in his own half to set up a counter-attack, carrying the ball before releasing Asensio, who beat Diego Lopez with his right foot. Ancelotti, who became the first coach to win the title in each of the five big leagues, brought on Benzema, Kroos and Isco in the 60th minute.

Benzema also got his goal as the French forward added to his spectacular scoring form in the 81st minute, with Vini Jr providing the assist. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

