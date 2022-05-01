Left Menu

Olympics-IOC boss Bach happy at 'honeymoon' meet with 2032 organisers

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach praised Brisbane 2032 Games organisers on Sunday for a "wonderful start" in planning for the multi-sport event after meeting with host delegates.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 01-05-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 13:57 IST
IOC president Thomas Bach (File image) Image Credit: ANI
Australian media said the organizing committee had missed an IOC deadline for its first board meeting months ago but Bach was unfazed by the delay. "We are not only satisfied, but we also are impressed and happy and we are off to a wonderful start," he told reporters in Sydney.

Australian media said the organizing committee had missed an IOC deadline for its first board meeting months ago but Bach was unfazed by the delay. "We are not only satisfied, but we also are impressed and happy and we are off to a wonderful start," he told reporters in Sydney.

"We are extremely impressed by the quality of the board of the organizing committee, by the diversity and the focus which is put on the athletes and the inclusivity of having two indigenous people on the board." Bach said during the IOC's first meeting with Brisbane organizers was like a "honeymoon".

"This honeymoon will not last forever, as we know by experience," he added. "Like every marriage, it will have its ups and downs, but mutual respect and enthusiasm will make sure we overcome some unexpected obstacles."

Bach and IOC officials will visit Pacific nations over the next week before heading to Brisbane. The IOC confirmed Brisbane as a 2032 host at last year's Tokyo Games.

Brisbane 2032 will be Australia's third Olympics after the 2000 Sydney Games and the Melbourne event in 1956.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

