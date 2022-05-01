Left Menu

Kuldeep needed positive environment, love and attention: Ponting

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 14:18 IST
Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting Image Credit: ANI
A phenomenal talent like Kuldeep Yadav required a ''positive environment'' filled with a lot of ''love and attention'' to blossom and that's what was given to him by Delhi Capitals, head coach Ricky Ponting said.

The left-arm wrist-spinner, who is currently second in the list of wicket-takers with 17 scalps, had a rough three years before this IPL edition after being confined to the bench by the erstwhile national team management and also not getting enough support from his previous IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. Add to it, he had a major knee surgery that ruled him out of the last IPL. ''We are pleased for him, he was one of our main targets in the auction. We are giving him a lot of love and attention. He's a terrific young guy and this talented left-arm leg-spinner seems to be thriving in this (positive) environment,'' Ponting said on Star Sports.

At Rs 2 crore base price, Kuldeep was a steal for the DC management at a time when most of the franchises were skeptical as to how he would measure up post-surgery, having not played a lot of cricket before that.

In the case of Kuldeep, the DC management has tried to create a protective environment in which the Kanpur lad feels secure and that has led to him bowling beautifully.

''We are all pretty wrapped with him and make sure that we keep things in line with him and not let him get too far ahead of himself. And at the moment he's bowling beautifully.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

