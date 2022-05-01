Left Menu

Returning Carolina Marin claims 6th European C'ships title; Viktor Axelsen wins men's title

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 01-05-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 15:00 IST
Spanish badminton player Carolina Marin (Photo: Twitter/Carolina Marin). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sapin

Carolina Marin on Sunday claimed the European Championships title for the sixth consecutive time, making a winning comeback from a serious knee injury that she suffered a year ago. The Spaniard, who had opted out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in her left knee, defended her European Championships crown for a fifth consecutive time.

Marin outclassed Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour in straight games winning 21-10, 21-12 in 41 minutes at the 2022 European Badminton Championships in Madrid. Marin now has one title more than Danish legend Peter Gade in the singles and equals Gillian Gilks for the most number of titles in one category (Gilks won six in mixed doubles). The last winner in the women's singles category was Tine Baun, who retired almost a decade ago.

Viktor Axelsen won his third men's singles crown after a span of four years, while the Stoeva sisters picked up their third consecutive women's doubles title. In a rematch of the 2021 final, when Antonsen won the title by a walkover, Axelsen was fit and firing in Madrid and won in straight games 21-17, 21-15.

Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva won their third consecutive crown, barely breaking a sweat in beating Linda Efler/ Isabel Lohau 21-14 21-10. Germany's Mark Lamsfuss/Isabel Lohau took the mixed doubles crown for the first time, beating France's Thom Gicquel/Delphine Delrue 16-21 22-20 21-16 after recovering from the brink of defeat at 17-19 in the second game.

Lamsfuss then partnered Marvin Seidel to beat Scotland's Alexander Dunn/Adam Hall 21-17 21-16 in the men's doubles final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

