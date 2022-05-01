Left Menu

IPL 2022: LSG captain KL Rahul wins toss, opts to bat first against DC

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss against Delhi Capitals and chose to bat first here at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-05-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 15:26 IST
IPL 2022: LSG captain KL Rahul wins toss, opts to bat first against DC
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. (Photo- IPL official website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss against Delhi Capitals and chose to bat first here at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Delhi Capitals are currently at the sixth position in the points tally with eight points. The side registered a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game. DC has registered three wins in their last five games. On the other hand, LSG is at the third position in the tally with 12 points, registering a 20-run win against Punjab Kings in their previous game. The side has registered three wins in their five games.

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul said at the toss, "We are going to bat first. Looks a good wicket, put some runs on the board and defend it. Try and go out there, put a par total on the board and back our bowlers. Mistakes do happen, we just had a honest chat that we could have been smarter. It happens under pressure, spoke about that and guys are honest to accept their mistakes. Avesh Khan misses out and Gowtham comes in. Didn't want to play Avesh back-to-back. Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant said at the toss, "The wicket is looking on the slower wicket. We are always trying to improve. You got to take positives and move forward. We are playing with the same team."

Playing XI: Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi Playing XI: Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022