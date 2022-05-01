Left Menu

Rahul, Hooda power LSG to 195/3 against DC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 17:40 IST
Rahul, Hooda power LSG to 195/3 against DC
KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda posted half centuries and formed a 95-run stand. (Photo- IPL official website) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Skipper KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda smashed delightful half-centuries to power Lucknow Super Giants to 195 for three against Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Rahul led from the front, top-scoring with 77 off 51 balls , while Hooda made 52 off 34 deliveries as the duo shared 95 runs for the second wicket to take LSG to the commanding total after opting to bat.

Shardul Thakur (3/40) picked up all the three LSG wickets. Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants: 195 for 3 in 20 overs (K L Rahul 71, Deepak Hooda 52; Shadul Thakur 3/40).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022