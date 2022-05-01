Rahul, Hooda half-centuries take LSG to 195/3 vs DC

Skipper KL Rahul once again anchored the innings with a well-crafted 77 in the company of an imperious Deepak Hooda but Lucknow Super Giants didn't seize the initiative completely, despite managing a challenging 195 for 3 against Delhi Capitals in an IPL match on Sunday.

The last five overs yielded 50 runs despite the platform set by the duo, largely due to Marcus Stoinis (17 no off 16 balls) not being able to connect the big shots.

Rahul and Hooda (52 of 34 balls) added 95 runs for the second wicket but more importantly nullified the DC spin threat, taking the duo of Kuldeep Yadav (0/29 in 3 overs), Lalit Yadav (0/16 in 1 over), and partially Axar Patel (0/25 in 4 overs) to the task.

While Rahul, in his 51-ball knock had four fours and five sixes, Hooda had six boundaries, mostly peppering the off-side cordon and a huge six over deep mid-wicket in what was his third half-ton of the season.

While Shardul Thakur (3/40 in 4 overs) had the best figures for Capitals, he didn't pose any threat to the batters and it didn't help matters that Chetan Sakariya (0/44 in 4 overs) sprayed it all over and was taken to the cleaners, especially by the LSG captain.

Rahul didn't always look smooth during the initial part when he tried to play himself but once he was able to execute the big hits, he indeed looked like a different player.

It was the fourth over from off-spinner Lalit, which opened the floodgates.

KL Rahul played an inside-out chip-over cover for a six and then lobbed one over '45' for a boundary and then Quinton de Kock smashed one through covers in an over that yielded 16 runs.

Just when it seemed De Kock was finding his feet, he played a suicidal shot. He mistimed a short and wide delivery off Shardul Thakur to give Lalit a simple catch at the extra cover.

What was exemplary on the day was Rahul and Hooda's footwork as they didn't let Kuldeep settle to a particular length. Rahul hit an off-drive and Hooda followed it up with a cover-drive in the very first over which prompted the left-arm wrist spinner to lessen the pace on his deliveries.

Even Axar, who bowled the restrictive line in the first three overs, went for a few in his final over. The problem with Axar has always been his lack of variations. He is a restrictive bowler, who would pitch the ball on the spot time and again but isn't out of the box when things aren't going according to plan.

Once, Hooda offered a return catch to Thakur, Rahul was at his innovative best, playing the reverse lap-scoop over short third man off Mustafizur Rahaman.

He was finally caught by Lalit Yadav at the deep point as he timed his jump to the perfection of a Thakur delivery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)