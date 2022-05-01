Left Menu

Madrid Open: Bianca Andreescu dominates Danielle Collins for first top-10 win on clay

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 01-05-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 18:34 IST
Bianca Andreescu (Photo: Twitter/WTA). Image Credit: ANI
Bianca Andreescu came with a scintillating performance at the Madrid Open as she completed a dominating 6-1, 6-1 win over Danielle Collins in just 69 minutes to reach the third round. Bianca Andreescu dropped just two games against Collins in the second round, scoring her first Top 10 win since 2019 and first on clay.

It was the Canadian's fourth match following her six-month mental health hiatus, and just the ninth WTA main draw contest of her career on clay. The result marked former World No.5 Andreescu's first Top 10 win since defeating Serena Williams in the 2019 US Open final, and the first of her career off hard courts.

Ranked No.111 coming into Madrid, Andreescu is guaranteed to return to the Top 100 next week. She will face either No.12 seed Jessica Pegula or Kaia Kanepi in a bid to reach her first quarterfinal since Strasbourg last year. (ANI)

