Mexico Open: Anirban Lahiri slips to T-35 in third round

Anirban Lahiri carded two-over 73 in the third round to slip to T-35 at the Mexico Open here.

It was not the best of days for the Indian ace as he twice went into water, once on each side of the course to slip down from overnight T-18.

He had two birdies and three bogeys in a round, where he found just seven of the 14 fairways and eighth of the 18 greens in regulation. Lahiri is now 5-under for the tournament and will be hoping for a good finish to move up in the FedExCup standings.

Spain's World No. 2 Jon Rahm shot three-under 68 and opened a two-shot lead ahead of Cameron Champ (67) and Kurt Kitayama (66) who are tied for second at 13 under. Davis Riley (67), Patrick Rodgers (66), and Nate Lashley (64) are tied for fourth at 12 under.

Lahiri's two birdies came on the par-4 second and the Par-4 seventh. He dropped shots on fifth when he went into water and another shot was lost on Par-5 sixth. He went into the water a second time on the Par-5 14th but he managed to salvage a par there. His third bogey was on par-4 15th.

Rahm holds the 54-hole lead or co-lead for the seventh time in his career but he has converted the lead into a win only once in six times in individual stroke-play events. He also held the lead with teammate Ryan Palmer on the way to victory in the 2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Kurt Kitayama seeks first PGA TOUR victory and Cameron Champ is looking for a fourth win.

Japan's Satoshi Kodaira is the top Asian as he carded a 67 with five birdies and one bogey for T8. He is chasing a first top-10 on TOUR in four years since winning the 2018 RBC Heritage.

Taiwan’s C.T. Pan (69) is T-17, while Kiradech Aphibarnrat (71), playing alongside Lahiri is T-30.

