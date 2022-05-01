PM Modi extends wishes to Indian contingent at 24th Deaflympics in Brazil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent at the 24th Deaflympics in Brazil, which commences on Sunday. India's largest playing contingent of 65 Deaflympians from across 11 sports disciplines is in Brazil for the event.

PM Modi also said that he was touched by the recent visit to the National War Memorial in Delhi by a group of 40 Deaflympians. "India is cheering for our contingent at the #Deaflympics2021 which commence today. Best wishes to all our talented athletes. I was really touched by their gesture of visiting the National War Memorial before heading to the games," tweeted Modi.

Recently, a team of 40 deaflympians from various sporting disciplines visited the National War Memorial to pay tribute to the martyrs and gain inspiration from a glorious war history scripted by brave soldiers of the armed forces, before leaving for Brazil for the upcoming 24th Summer Deaflympics. (ANI)

