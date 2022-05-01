Left Menu

Katie Taylor retains lightweight world title in historic bout at Madison Square Garden

Ireland's Katie Taylor extended her reign as undisputed lightweight world boxing champion after a split decision victory over Puerto Rico's Amanda Serrano on Saturday night.

ANI | New York | Updated: 01-05-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 21:07 IST
Ireland's Katie Taylor (Photo: Twitter/Katie Taylor). Image Credit: ANI
Ireland's Katie Taylor extended her reign as undisputed lightweight world boxing champion after a split decision victory over Puerto Rico's Amanda Serrano on Saturday night. It was a historic night for boxing as the thrilling fight between Katie and Amanda became the first women's bout to headline the iconic Madison Square Garden venue in New York.

London 2012 Olympic champion Taylor was awarded the victory 97-93 and 96-93 by two of the judges, with the third scoring it 96-94 to nine-time world champion Serrano from Puerto Rica. With this win, Taylor stays undefeated and improves her career record to 21-0 and six knockouts.

The 35-year-old Irish fighter also successfully defended her women's lightweight titles in the WBA, IBF, WBO and WBC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

