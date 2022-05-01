Gaikwad, Conway power CSK to 202/2 against SRH

Chennai Super Kings openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway hammered the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack into submission, notching up a scintillating 182-run partnership, the highest opening stand of the season, to post an imposing 202 for two in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Gaikwad (99 off 57 balls) was at his destructive best as he smashed six sixes and as many fours before falling short of a deserving hundred by just one run.

His opening partner Conway, playing only his second game of the season, made an unbeaten 85 off 55 balls studded with eight hits to the fence and four maximums.

Gaikwad was in his zone as he stood on his backfoot, waiting for the ball to come to him and played some exceptional shots to dominate the formidable SRH bowling unit.

Anything short was pulled with immaculate ease, while pitched up deliveries were treated with equal disdain as Gaikwad didn't miss a trick to send SRH on a leather hunt during his classy innings.

Conway too showed great temperament as he was the perfect foil for Gaikwad. He bide his time initially before going for the big shots in the slog overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/22) was the best bowler on display, while pace sensation Umran Malik had a really bad day in office, having conceded 48 in his four overs. T Natarajan (2/42) picked up two wickets but went for runs.

After a watchful start, Gaikwad produced two superb pull shots to deposit Jansen over fine leg area for two maximums, while Natarajan was sent across the mid-wicket area.

After the powerplay, CSK were 40 for no loss, their best opening partnership this season.

Gaikwad continued to find the boundaries as SRH's sensational pacer Malik was sent on a leather hunt with the opener smashing him over cover before lifting him over long-on for another maximum.

Conway then got into the act, sending Aiden Markram for a boundary at fine leg before going down the wicket for a flat six over the bowler's head.

Malik cranked up the pace, bowling the fastest delivery of the tournament, but ended up conceding two boundaries off Gaikwad's blade as the opener completed his half-century off 33 balls.

Gaikwad then launched into Markram, clobbering him for successive sixes as the 100 was up in the 11th over. Malik was again in his line of fire as he slogged him over long-on for a boundary before lifting him over long-off for another maximum.

Conway also used his sweep shots to good use and was rewarded for his placements as he completed his fifty in 39 balls with a top-edge six off Marco Jansen in the 15th over. He ended the over with another four and a six as 20 runs came of it.

Natarajan was brought back but he too conceded 13 runs with Gaikwad producing another pull. Conway too sent one over the bowler's head in the 18th over.

Gaikwad, however, missed out of a deserving hundred when he gave an easy catch at point just one run short of the three figure mark.

Back at the helm of affairs, M S Dhoni promoted himself but couldn't make an impact as he was holed out by Malik off Natarajan.

