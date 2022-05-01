Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-IOC boss Bach happy at 'honeymoon' meet with 2032 organisers

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach praised Brisbane 2032 Games organisers on Sunday for a "wonderful start" in planning for the multi-sport event after meeting with host delegates. Brisbane's organising committee held its first board meeting last week after finalising the 20-member board in early April.

Tennis-Djokovic still struggling mentally in battle to return to form

World number one Novak Djokovic said that he was still struggling mentally to get back to his best after missing the Australian Open and a chunk of the early season due to his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The 20-times Grand Slam champion was unable to defend his Australian Open title in January after being deported from the country, having initially been admitted to the tournament despite not taking the vaccine.

Soccer-Lampard praises Everton fans after crucial Chelsea win

Everton manager Frank Lampard said the fans' support was crucial to the relegation-threatened club in an important 1-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea on Sunday. "The fans were the man of the match today, from the drive in to the support, which we need with where we are," Lampard told Sky Sports.

Motorcycling-Bagnaia dominates Spanish GP for first win of the season

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia won his duel with world champion Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha in commanding fashion as he clinched his first victory of the season at the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez on Sunday. Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro overcame a slow start to secure third while six-times MotoGP world champion and local favourite Marc Marquez held off Bagnaia's team mate Jack Miller to take fourth.

Tennis-Nadal admits fitness 'far-from-perfect' after rib injury

Rafa Nadal said his fitness was "far from perfect" as he prepares to return to action after a debilitating rib injury that has left him racing against time to get back to peak condition for the French Open. The 35-year-old, who clinched a men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open earlier this year, suffered a stress fracture in his rib at Indian Wells, where he lost in the final to Taylor Fritz on March 20.

Soccer-Son double boosts Spurs' top-four hopes

Son Heung-min continued his prolific season, striking twice after Harry Kane had opened the scoring as Tottenham Hotspur beat Leicester City 3-1 at home on Sunday to boost their hopes of Champions League qualification. The win moved Spurs a point above North London rivals Arsenal into fourth place in the Premier League, at least for a few hours, with the Gunners at West Ham United later on Sunday.

Soccer-Leao on target as Milan earn precious win over Fiorentina

AC Milan's Rafael Leao took advantage of a late goalkeeping howler as the Serie A leaders went five points clear at the top with a 1-0 win against Fiorentina at San Siro on Sunday. With eight minutes left on the clock, Leao latched on to a misplaced pass from Fiorentina keeper Pietro Terracciano and strode towards the goal before firing in a low effort to keep Milan in the hunt for their first league title in more than a decade.

Soccer-Arsenal thrash Villa to keep pressure on WSL leaders Chelsea

Vivianne Miedema scored a pair of pile-drivers and Nikita Parris netted her 50th Women's Super League goal from the penalty spot as Arsenal hammered Aston Villa 7-0 to keep the pressure on leaders Chelsea, who face Birmingham City later on Sunday. Miedema scored twice with powerful shots in the opening 13 minutes to send Arsenal in at 2-0 up at the break, and an own goal by Rachel Corsie seven minutes into the second half saw Villa crumble.

Soccer-Bonucci double earns Juve win over Venezia to all-but secure fourth spot

A double from veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci earned Juventus a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Venezia in Serie A on Sunday to all-but secure Champions League football for next season. The hosts made a lightning start in Turin as Luca Pellegrini thundered an effort against the crossbar before Bonucci marked his 35th birthday with the opening goal in the seventh minute.

Soccer-Richarlison nets winner as desperate Everton beat Chelsea

Striker Richarlison profited from a Chelsea error to secure struggling Everton a 1-0 Premier League win and what could be a precious three points in their bid to avoid relegation at a rocking Goodison Park on Sunday. The home side grabbed the lead a minute into the second half after Cesar Azpilicueta gave up possession under pressure from the Brazilian forward, who harried the Chelsea captain into a mistake before slotting a low shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

