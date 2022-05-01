Left Menu

Richarlison scores, throws flare as Everton beats Chelsea

Everton forward Richarlison threw a lit flare back into the stand after picking it up from the field while celebrating scoring to secure a 1-0 victory over Chelsea on Sunday that helped his teams push to avoid relegation from the Premier League.Everton moved two points from safety with five matches remaining and a game in hand over both Leeds and Burnley.

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 01-05-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 22:42 IST
Richarlison scores, throws flare as Everton beats Chelsea
  • Country:
  • Australia

Everton forward Richarlison threw a lit flare back into the stand after picking it up from the field while celebrating scoring to secure a 1-0 victory over Chelsea on Sunday that helped his team's push to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Everton moved two points from safety with five matches remaining and a game in hand over both Leeds and Burnley. The goal came 59 seconds into the second half at Goodison Park. Richarlison and Demarai Gray pressured Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta into losing possession and the Brazilian benefited by sweeping a shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Chelsea remained third in the standings despite losing to the team managed by its former player and coach, Frank Lampard. Richarlison's four goals in his last five league matches is as many as he scored in his first 21 games of the season. They are helping Everton's bid to extend its 67-year stay in the top division.

But it relied on Jordan Pickford's saves to preserve the win, having faced no shots on target for almost an hour.

There was a superb denial of Azpilicueta after Pickford scrambled across his goal, having been beaten by Mason Mount.

Then came a one-handed save from Ruben Loftus-Cheek's shot and a low save in stoppage time to block Thiago Silva's effort. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
2
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global
4
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022