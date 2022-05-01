Left Menu

IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw fined for breaching Code of Conduct during clash against LSG

Delhi Capitals' opening batter Prithvi Shaw has been reprimanded and fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during the match against Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals opening batter Prithvi Shaw (Photo/IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Capitals' opening batter Prithvi Shaw has been reprimanded and fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during the match against Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. According to an official IPL statement, Shaw admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding," stated the official release. Level 1 offence pertains to gestures towards umpires or opposition.

Coming to the match, Mohsin Khan's four-wicket haul and skipper KL Rahul's 77-run knock helped Lucknow Super Giants in defeating Delhi Capitals by 6 runs, here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Apart from Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, and Krishnappa Gowtham scalped one wicket each, which put the joint effort of Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, and Mitchell Marsh in vain.

Pant played a knock of 44 runs while Axar Patel scored an unbeaten 42 off 24 balls but that was not enough for Delhi, as they lost the game by 6 runs. (ANI)

