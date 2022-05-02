Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:25 PM EDT on Sunday, May 1

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:25 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NFL Report: Saints renewing efforts to sign S Tyrann Mathieu

The New Orleans Saints are planning an "aggressive push" to sign free agent Tyrann Mathieu after failing to land a safety in the draft, ESPN reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-MATHIEU, Field Level Media

- - Bears release QB Nick Foles

The Chicago Bears released quarterback Nick Foles on Sunday after failing to find a trade partner for the former Super Bowl MVP. FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-FOLES, Field Level Media

- - Report: S Damontae Kazee to sign with Steelers

Free-agent safety Damontae Kazee is signing a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN reported. FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-KAZEE, Field Level Media

- - Steelers GM Kevin Colbert retires after 22 seasons with club

Kevin Colbert has stepped aside as general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers -- a retirement he announced earlier this year to come following the conclusion of the NFL draft. FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-COLBERT, Field Level Media

- - Dez Bryant sees potential fit with Cardinals

Free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant isn't ready to call it a career just yet. FOOTBALL-NFL-ARI-BRYANT, Field Level Media

Monday's Royals-Cardinals game moved to 1:15 p.m. ET Monday's game between the Kansas City Royals and host St. Louis Cardinals has been moved to 1:15 p.m. ET due to the weather forecast.

BASEBALL-MLB-STL-KC-TIME-CHANGE, Field Level Media - -

Dodgers activate RHP Tommy Kahnle from injured list The Los Angeles Dodgers activated right-handed reliever Tommy Kahnle from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-KANHLE, Field Level Media - - - -

Heat's Jimmy Butler questionable, Kyle Lowry out for Game 1 Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is questionable to play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers because of right knee inflammation, the team said Sunday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-BUTLER-LOWRY, Field Level Media - - - -

BLAST Premier Fall Final set for Copenhagen in November The BLAST Premier Fall Final will take place at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen on Nov. 23-27.

ESPORTS-CSGO-BLAST-FALL-FINAL, Field Level Media

