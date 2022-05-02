Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:25 PM EDT on Sunday, May 1
Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:25 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -
NFL Report: Saints renewing efforts to sign S Tyrann Mathieu
The New Orleans Saints are planning an "aggressive push" to sign free agent Tyrann Mathieu after failing to land a safety in the draft, ESPN reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-MATHIEU, Field Level Media
- - Bears release QB Nick Foles
The Chicago Bears released quarterback Nick Foles on Sunday after failing to find a trade partner for the former Super Bowl MVP. FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-FOLES, Field Level Media
- - Report: S Damontae Kazee to sign with Steelers
Free-agent safety Damontae Kazee is signing a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN reported. FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-KAZEE, Field Level Media
- - Steelers GM Kevin Colbert retires after 22 seasons with club
Kevin Colbert has stepped aside as general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers -- a retirement he announced earlier this year to come following the conclusion of the NFL draft. FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-COLBERT, Field Level Media
- - Dez Bryant sees potential fit with Cardinals
Free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant isn't ready to call it a career just yet. FOOTBALL-NFL-ARI-BRYANT, Field Level Media
- - - - MLB
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m. Houston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m. L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m. - -
Monday's Royals-Cardinals game moved to 1:15 p.m. ET Monday's game between the Kansas City Royals and host St. Louis Cardinals has been moved to 1:15 p.m. ET due to the weather forecast.
BASEBALL-MLB-STL-KC-TIME-CHANGE, Field Level Media - -
Dodgers activate RHP Tommy Kahnle from injured list The Los Angeles Dodgers activated right-handed reliever Tommy Kahnle from the 10-day injured list Sunday.
BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-KANHLE, Field Level Media - - - -
NBA G1: Milwaukee at Boston, 1 p.m.
G1: Golden State at Memphis, 3:30 p.m. - -
Heat's Jimmy Butler questionable, Kyle Lowry out for Game 1 Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is questionable to play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers because of right knee inflammation, the team said Sunday.
BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-BUTLER-LOWRY, Field Level Media - - - -
NHL Seattle at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
- - - - MLS
San Jose at New York City FC, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Nashville SC, 4 p.m.
Minnesota United at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m. - - - -
GOLF PGA -- Mexico Open
LPGA -- Palos Verdes Championship Champions -- Insperity Invitational
- - - - MOTORSPORTS
Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, 1 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series at Dover, 3 p.m.
- - - - USFL
Roundup: Birmingham at New Orleans, 2:30 p.m.; New Jersey at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. - - - -
TENNIS ATP -- Munich, Germany; Estoril, Portugal
WTA -- Madrid - - - -
ESPORTS CS:GO -- BLAST Premier: Spring American Showdown
BLAST Premier Fall Final set for Copenhagen in November The BLAST Premier Fall Final will take place at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen on Nov. 23-27.
ESPORTS-CSGO-BLAST-FALL-FINAL, Field Level Media
